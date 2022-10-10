ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, LA

NOLA.com

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast

Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
EMPIRE, LA
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together. The fire departments did not make...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

