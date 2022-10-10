Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
Mountain Democrat
County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A free Bid4Assets account is required to...
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe left one person dead, California Highway Patrol said. CHP says that around 7:15 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his Harley-Davidson on SR-4 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway. The motorcycle...
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
calculatedriskblog.com
Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in September
With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire truck fire injures 2
Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville. The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 12
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Starthistle Management with Steve Savage, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn how to design an effective control program for this tough, invasive weed at this free class. Oct. 13. Jovive Health, 4062 Flying C Road in Cameron...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 1-5
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:31 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 49-year-old man suspected of DUI on Golden Center Drive in Placerville. 7:36 a.m. Burglary was reported at a store on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. 10:10 a.m. Battery...
Mountain Democrat
McClintock and Barkley to meet for Sonora forum
Incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley will meet for a candidates’ forum that El Dorado County voters will be able to stream online Oct. 20. The two are in a run-off for California’s new 5th Congressional District seat. The forum will be recorded in the...
Mountain Democrat
City Council candidates quizzed
A candidate forum at Town Hall Oct. 5 opened with introductions. Candidate Duncan Allen was not in attendance. Sean Briggs is an IT professional who moved back to Placerville to give his children the same rural lifestyle he grew up with before leaving to attend college at the University of California, Sacramento.
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
2news.com
Power Restored After Crash Causes Outage in Sparks, NV Energy says
NV Energy said more than 5,800 customers were without power in Sparks when the outage started after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, in the 89431 zip code. As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1,567 customers were without power. Power has since been returned in the Sparks area. NV Energy says...
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
pethelpful.com
Video of the 'Biggest Pup' at California Shelter Is Stealing Everyone's Hearts
Get ready to fall in love! That is, if you love gigantic, chonky, massively adorable dogs that look like they would make the best companion ever! We have all seen big dogs, and sure, there are big dogs, and then there are really, really big dogs, and Buck here firmly belongs to this category.
2news.com
Lanes Cleared after Crash on NB I-580 near Neil Road
REMSA and Reno Fire responded to a crash on northbound I-580 near the Neil Road exit around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The northbound left lanes were blocked while crews cleaned up the area. We've reached out for more information. Any developments will be posted here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline community invited to learn about $38 million project at high school
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village community members are invited to a forum to learn more about the $38 million project taking place at the high school on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation donated $38 million to build a football field, running track,...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
