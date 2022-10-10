Read full article on original website
Eagleview Town Center Welcomes Fall With Spiced-Up Events Calendar
The autumn event season has officially begun in Hankin Group’s Eagleview Town Center, with events drawing in crowds to enjoy all Eagleview has to offer. Eagleview’s very own Twin Valley Coffee and Blue Buddha Healing Arts welcomed the new season with two successful events in late September. The remaining events for the year include weekly farmers markets, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden’s Fall Festival, the return of Craft & Mercantile fall and holiday markets, and the annual Holiday Spectacular.
Mountain Democrat
Grow For It! Ornamental grasses in the garden
Around this time of the year in the garden, many plants, especially perennials, may be looking pretty shabby and past their prime. One exception is ornamental grasses. Fall is when these plants really put on a spectacular display and give the garden one last blast before winter sets in. Ornamental grasses should not be confused with turf grasses used in lawns but are perennial plants in the Poaceae family. They are extremely easy to care for, are relatively pest and disease free and lend themselves to more informal and naturalistic gardens.
