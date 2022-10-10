The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. The Caldor Fire was one of the most devastating wildfires in the history of California. The fire started when a projectile was fired from a gun which hit a tree and led to a fire that spread 346 square miles before it could be put out. That’s about the size of the entire city of San Diego. Over one thousand buildings were destroyed, and the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort was severely damaged by the fires.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO