Mountain Democrat
Suspects sought in Walmart Air Pod heist
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from the Placerville Walmart. The Sheriff’s Office posted posted surveillance video captured Sept. 26, showing the two suspects entering the store around 8 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators...
Mountain Democrat
Halloween attackers sentenced
“No sentence passed today will ever bring back the eyesight of my good friend Kristie Hall.” — Dmitry Kuzmenko, one of the victims of the 2021 Halloween attack. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand were sentenced to state prison for crimes relating to the 2021 Halloween night axe and knife attack that blinded one of Placerville resident Kristine Hall’s eyes and injured Dmitry Kuzmenko.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department records:. 2:06 a.m. Officers cited a 55-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance on Center Street. 10:52 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of threatening a peace officer and possession of stolen property on Main Street. She...
Mountain Democrat
Police say driver was drinking in wrong-way crash
Placerville police officers arrested an Oakland man Oct. 8 after he was reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 50 while under the influence of alcohol, causing a crash that injured a teenage passenger. The Placerville Police Department received report of a wrong-way driver at 12:32 a.m. Saturday. Anthony Estrada,...
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
Sacramento Police shoot man while serving arrest warrant
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said two officers shot a man who was going to be arrested on a warrant for financial crimes. Police said they spotted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove. According to police, it’s not unusual for them to […]
Video released of deputy shooting man who was wielding a machete
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video of the day a deputy fatally shot a man, whose family says only ever posed a danger to himself. On Sept. 28, Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento. Lisa Naranjo, Jaime’s wife, told FOX40 she called 911 after her […]
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Possession of Burglary Tools and Stun Gun
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On September 22nd at 4:04 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Athens Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln. A search of driver’s vehicle revealed a black stun gun to the right of the driver’s seat, an air wedge window opening tool, and bolt cutters. A search of the truck bed revealed a clear bag containing numerous documents addressed to various individuals.
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 1-5
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:31 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 49-year-old man suspected of DUI on Golden Center Drive in Placerville. 7:36 a.m. Burglary was reported at a store on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. 10:10 a.m. Battery...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
CBS News
1 person shot in Natomas residential area
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
KCRA.com
Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire truck fire injures 2
Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville. The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Fox40
Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
