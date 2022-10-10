ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln. LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

News Channel Nebraska

Ten shell casings found after gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Gunshots were reportedly heard and a victim found bullets in his wall and car in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Peach St. on Oct. 8 around 9:40 p.m. for reported gunshots. A 38-year-old male victim told officers he was sleeping in his home when he heard multiple gunshots.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

News Channel Nebraska

Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident

FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
LINCOLN, NE

