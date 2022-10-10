Read full article on original website
imnotArt: First Phygital Gallery in the World
ImnotArt is the first phygital gallery in the world and it’s located right here in Wicker Park. Joining us now with all the details is CEO and co-founder Matthew Schapiro.
9@9: Old time candy and Lucky Charms
CHICAGO – As we get towards Halloween, a lot of the talk remains around candy, and that was the case on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. The “9@9” featured a segment on candy from days gone by along with a connection to an old treat that led to the creation of Lucky Charms.
Dean’s Home Video: Shantaram, Big Shot, and Rosaline
CHICAGO – It’s an international best-selling novel that is now been made for the screen by Apple TV. The debut of “Shantaram” on the streaming service is part of “Dean’s Home Video” this week on WGN Morning News on Wednesday. Dean Richards also...
6@6: Paul’s ‘pumpkin carving tips’
CHICAGO – ‘Tis the season for Jack-O’-Lantern, and it’s fair to say that many people have already started carving theirs as the Halloween season begins. Paul Konrad thought he’d help out some people who are trying to make the perfect pumpkin this October with his own “tips” from his “blog.”
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.
Midday Fix: Steve Sanders is back to perform live!
THE 11TH ANNUAL ROCKTOBERFEST ON OCTOBER 13, a fundraiser for “A Leg To Stand On”
'Stand Up To Hate Playdate' highlighting diversity on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Come celebrate diversity on the West Side.On October 15 the "Stand Up To Hate Playdate" will offer resources, food and activities throughout Commercial Park, located at 1845 W. Rice St. You can stop by from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Ferrai Pickett, mom and organizer of the annual event said tables will be set up for children with educational books from a local book store. Books will highlight local communities including LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic and many indigenous groups. Check out tables with cultural foods that could be your family's new favorite dishes. A yoga instructor will be leading a class on tapping into emotional and managing stress. The event is free to attend and donations can be made through the group's GoFundMe page.
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul culture through meme pages
Meme pages have boomed on all social media platforms in the last few years, but especially on Instagram. DePaul University is home to many meme pages not officially affiliated with DePaul, but incredibly humorous nonetheless. @dpuaffirmations is an Instagram page with thousands of followers. The idea is to post affirming...
Midday Fix: Sancocho – A Traditional Puerto Rican Stew
Xavier Custodio (Artistic Director of Visión Latino Theatre Company & Director of Sancocho) Antonia Arcely (Actress, plays “Caridad” in Sancocho) This is the Midwest Premiere of Sancocho, produced by Chicago’s Visión Latino Theater Company as part of Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair being brought back to life with augmented reality
CHICAGO — If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time to the 1893’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, one resident’s mission has been to make that possible. Michael Finney has always been fascinated with “The White City,” the unofficial name for over 200 incapsulating structures built on top of Jackson Park.
Lunchbreak: Halloween Pizza Skulls
Halloween bake sale AND 2 year anniversary party at The Brewed in Logan Square on October 16th from 12pm-3pm. Pizza seasoning (oregano, basil) 1. Take out your pie crust 30 minutes before you start using it so it thaws. Turn on oven at 375. 2. Cut pie crust into large...
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
Lunchbreak: Busiate Pomodoro
David DiGregorio, Chef Partner of Osteria Via Stato. Open for lunch Tuesday – Friday and dinner seven days a week. Extra Virgin Olive Oil2Oz. Bring a gallon of water to a boil with 1 ½ tablespoons of Kosher salt. Add pasta and cook approximately 7 minutes. Drain the pasta and reserve a small amount (one cup) of pasta water and place to the side. Toss pasta with extra virgin olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
