This wasn't supposed to be the plan for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. When the duo from Buffalo was hired in late January, expectations for the current New York Giants roster could not have been lower. The 2021 Giants finished 32nd in both overall and offensive DVOA. Former general manager Dave Gettleman left the new regime a roster that was simultaneously over the cap and miles away from contention, meaning the Giants had to strip their roster down before even getting started.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO