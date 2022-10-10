ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Browns QB Brissett still confident despite late-game gaffes￼

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett’s been classy for the Browns, not clutch. After throwing three interceptions, all in the final three minutes of Cleveland’s three losses, Brissett watched the game film and dissected every detail of his picks, two of which ended the Browns’ chance at a comeback. He looked for a common thread, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Is it time for the Packers to panic after loss to Giants?

This wasn't supposed to be the plan for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. When the duo from Buffalo was hired in late January, expectations for the current New York Giants roster could not have been lower. The 2021 Giants finished 32nd in both overall and offensive DVOA. Former general manager Dave Gettleman left the new regime a roster that was simultaneously over the cap and miles away from contention, meaning the Giants had to strip their roster down before even getting started.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy