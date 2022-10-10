Read full article on original website
It was a quintessential Matt LaFleur-era loss for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were the better team on paper and looked as such for half of the football game. They went into halftime up 20-10 on the New York Giants and seemed to be halfway toward picking up their fourth win of the season in front of a ton of adoring fans in England.
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett’s been classy for the Browns, not clutch. After throwing three interceptions, all in the final three minutes of Cleveland’s three losses, Brissett watched the game film and dissected every detail of his picks, two of which ended the Browns’ chance at a comeback. He looked for a common thread, […]
The Saints all-purpose player received his second honor of Week 5.
This wasn't supposed to be the plan for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. When the duo from Buffalo was hired in late January, expectations for the current New York Giants roster could not have been lower. The 2021 Giants finished 32nd in both overall and offensive DVOA. Former general manager Dave Gettleman left the new regime a roster that was simultaneously over the cap and miles away from contention, meaning the Giants had to strip their roster down before even getting started.
The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants despite having superior personnel. There’s a lesson to be learned.
