These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Washington Examiner
Russian hackers take down 14 US airport websites
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of over a dozen U.S. airports, including some of the nation's largest. The Russian hacking group known as Killnet said it was behind the "distributed denial of service" takedowns of 14 airport websites on Monday, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The hacks have not had a significant impact on operations but appear to be another attack from the pro-Kremlin group to retaliate against U.S. anti-Russia policies.
Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility.
Some U.S. travel websites knocked offline after Russian hacker group calls for attack
At least 13 U.S. air travel websites, including those for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport — two of the busiest airports in the country — were inaccessible Monday morning after a Russian hacktivist group named them as targets for cyberattacks. There is no indication...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
American Airlines Flyer Charged, Banned For Life After Punching Flight Attendant On Video
He was subdued by passengers and crew when he fled to the back of the aircraft after the confrontation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay
An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets U.S. airports
The Los Angeles International Airport website was disrupted Monday morning after Killnet, a pro-Russia hacking group, listed LAX among its targets.
Holding airlines accountable for flight delays and cancellations
This past summer, countless Americans took to the skies, some travelling for the first time in years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But instead of an easy flight, tens of thousands of would-be passengers had their flights delayed or cancelled all together, leaving some of them stranded far from home.
Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Lufthansa Airlines is banning the use of Apple AirTags to track checked luggage
They argue that the electronic device is subject to the dangerous goods regulations.
CTA says it's not canceling overnight train service to O'Hare
A Northwest Side business organization claims the CTA is discontinuing overnight Blue Line service into O’Hare Airport, but the transit agency says that’s not accurate.
Hackers took down U.S. airport websites, Department of Homeland Security confirms
The Russian government, perhaps using private-sector hacker groups as it often does, is the most likely suspect, according to one expert.
KillNet pro-Russian hacktivists are targeting USA airports' websites
In context: The KillNet crew has brought down the websites of some of the busiest airports in the world. Several US-based terminals experienced online issues, while the increased activity by the pro-Russian hackers could bring the world into a proper cyber-war against the Kremlin. The well-known KillNet group orchestrated a...
