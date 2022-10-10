CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...

