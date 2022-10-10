ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Russian hackers take down 14 US airport websites

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of over a dozen U.S. airports, including some of the nation's largest. The Russian hacking group known as Killnet said it was behind the "distributed denial of service" takedowns of 14 airport websites on Monday, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The hacks have not had a significant impact on operations but appear to be another attack from the pro-Kremlin group to retaliate against U.S. anti-Russia policies.
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
The Independent

Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay

An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
The Hill

Holding airlines accountable for flight delays and cancellations

This past summer, countless Americans took to the skies, some travelling for the first time in years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But instead of an easy flight, tens of thousands of would-be passengers had their flights delayed or cancelled all together, leaving some of them stranded far from home.
CBS Chicago

Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
TechSpot

KillNet pro-Russian hacktivists are targeting USA airports' websites

In context: The KillNet crew has brought down the websites of some of the busiest airports in the world. Several US-based terminals experienced online issues, while the increased activity by the pro-Russian hackers could bring the world into a proper cyber-war against the Kremlin. The well-known KillNet group orchestrated a...
