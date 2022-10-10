(ABC 6 News) – This week is Fire Prevention Week across America which teaches adults and children how to stay safe in the event of a fire. Albert Lea Fire Rescue is urging the community to take part in Operation EDITH, which stands for Exit Drills In The Home. This annual fire drill will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with civil defense sirens sounding. This will be the time for the community to practice home escape plans in case of a fire.

