When You See Rochester Lake Condo, You’ll Be Amazed How Big It Is
What we have here is a condo that has more 'home' in it than some houses. Right across from Rochester, Minnesota's Silver Lake, you can own this for $239,900. 3 Things You'll Like About 121 14th St NE, Apartment 302, Rochester MN. Listed By Christopher Hus, RE/MAX Results, this condo...
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
Austin man takes second place in giant pumpkin weigh-off at Stillwater Harvest Festival
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took his giant gourd to the Stillwater Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of winning the giant pumpkin weigh-off and a $1,000 check. Tanner Conway, grew a monster of a pumpkin and was aiming for it to tip the scales at over 2,000 pounds thinking it would be enough to win the weigh-off.
Albert Lea to hold fall cleanup day Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will hold a fall cleanup day on Saturday. The city says residents may dispose of one load of household garbage, brush and yard waste or demolition debris at no charge from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Transfer Station, located at 2506 Richway Drive.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue to hold community fire drill Wednesday evening, open house Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – This week is Fire Prevention Week across America which teaches adults and children how to stay safe in the event of a fire. Albert Lea Fire Rescue is urging the community to take part in Operation EDITH, which stands for Exit Drills In The Home. This annual fire drill will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with civil defense sirens sounding. This will be the time for the community to practice home escape plans in case of a fire.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
Austin Public schools asks community for help
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public schools are asking the community for help. In November, there will be a question on the ballot asking people in Austin to raise their taxes to help fund Austin schools. That upcoming ballot question is called a referendum. The district will ask to...
Kasson FD open house educates youth on how to be fire safe
(ABC 6 News) – As part of National Fire prevention week. the Kasson fire department held an open house to educate the community on fire safety. The event welcomed people into their fire hall to get an up-close look at their gear and get to know the people who serve the community in times of crisis.
New manufacturing facility brings jobs to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – New jobs will soon be coming to Albert Lea. Design Ready Controls held a ribbon cutting for its newest manufacturing facility, which will provide high-tech manufacturer careers. Those careers will help support the economic development of the city of Albert Lea, and be known as...
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
300 Southeast MN snowplow operators meet for winter preparations
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that over 300 snowplow operators in the southeast part of the state will meet in Rochester for winter preparations. The meetings, some remotely, will happen over the next two weeks. During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDOT District...
Austin Fire Department to hold Open House Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department will hold an Open House on Wednesday evening. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 122 1st Ave. NE. It’s a free event and is open to the public. Station and...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
No injuries in Rochester head-on crash
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Forest City
(ABC 6 News) – A $2 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold to some lucky person in Forest City. According to the Iowa Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Casey’s convenient store located at 1132 Highway 69 S. in Forest City. During Monday’s drawing, the ticket matched...
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
Rochester girls get $80,000 for mistreatment at US/Mexico border
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A pair of Rochester sisters has won a $80,000 settlement from the U.S. Border Patrol. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 18, and her mother, Daysi Villalobos Izaguirre, filed a lawsuit in October 2021 that accused the U.S. government of mistreating Kerlin and her younger sister when they crossed into the United States from Mexico in June 2019. Kerlin, then 16, and her sister, then 14, left Honduras in May 2019 to try and reunite with their mother, who was living in Minnesota.
