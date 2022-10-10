ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emporia gazette.com

The week ahead in Emporia High School athletics

Regular seasons are beginning to wind down as two Emporia High sports teams are into KSHSAA postseason play. The girls golf team hosted a KSHSAA 5A regional on Monday at the Municipal Golf Course and the tennis team has three players that qualified for the KSHSAA state tournament (Kali Keough in singles, Ashlynn Foraker and Peyton Chanley in doubles), which begins Friday morning at Andover. The event will run for two days.
EMPORIA, KS
News-Herald

Cherokees unable to keep pace with Coalfield

The Greenback School football team looked to come up with a major upset against division foe, No. 10 Coalfield, on Friday night as they made their return home to Cooper Field. Well rested after having a bye week the team was eager to step back on the field in front of a packed homecoming crowd. The Cherokees aggressively played on both sides of the ball and fought tooth and nail to end the first half just one point behind Coalfield. ...
GREENBACK, TN

