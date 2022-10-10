The Greenback School football team looked to come up with a major upset against division foe, No. 10 Coalfield, on Friday night as they made their return home to Cooper Field. Well rested after having a bye week the team was eager to step back on the field in front of a packed homecoming crowd. The Cherokees aggressively played on both sides of the ball and fought tooth and nail to end the first half just one point behind Coalfield. ...

GREENBACK, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO