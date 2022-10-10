Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?

Dak Prescott will see the doctor on Tuesday, seeking clearance to practice fully and to play in Sunday night’s Week 6 showdown at Philly featuring the 4-1 Cowboys at the 5-0 Eagles.

FRISCO. - Dak Prescott wants his thumb to be OK … so much so that he’s surveying the opinions of hand-shakers.

Prescott, sidelined for a month now as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win at the Rams … a game in which sub Cooper Rush again handled quarterback duties.

And along the way, he shook hands with sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi, then asked, “How’s my grip feel?”

The true answer, even as Yahoo's Jori Epstein notes that in the postgame locker room Dak was fist-bumping teammates and carrying his own luggage?

Same status.

See the doctor on Tuesday, seeking clearance to practice fully and to play in Sunday night’s Week 6 showdown at Philly featuring the 4-1 Cowboys at the 5-0 Eagles .

Said owner Jerry Jones of Prescott: “Well see how it goes, he’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

Sure. Maybe.

Said Dak: "I'm day-by-day. There’s a lot of growth right now … things are happening fast … We’ll keep pushing like that."

While sidelined, Dak has “coached” as Rush has helped the team to success; going 4-0 in his starts. But Rush - who threw for just 102 yards in the game but played largely error-free - isn’t Dak.

Jones even as he’s played up the idea of a QB competition, knows this. So does the entire locker room. And it has nothing to do with Dak’s $40 million.

A winning quarterback keeps winning, and Rush might be asked to do that again in Philly.

The superior quarterback keeps waiting … with all of the thresholds still in place, soon to be crossed.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!