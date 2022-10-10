Read full article on original website
HOV lanes are from CA. Nevada is not CA. Those lanes should have timeframe 6am-10am and 3pm-6pm. All taxpayers paid for the construction of those lanes. All taxpayers should be able to use them. Another form of government control that must be eliminated.
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Changes to the rules on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll be talking more about this in our regular traffic reports in a week or so, but I want to make sure you didn’t miss this update on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas. As the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge...
Fox5 KVVU
New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
Fox5 KVVU
County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
Fox5 KVVU
Two pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
Housing stability is new focus for Las Vegas Justice Court, now overrun with eviction hearings. A new court-based program could help thousands of people avoid losing their homes. But Las Vegas landlords are hoping the program also facilitates a quicker process for court hearings.
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip safety: FOX5 gets answers on Clark County response
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From crime, and violence, to homelessness, FOX5 has heard hundreds of viewer concerns over the safety of the Las Vegas Strip, since Thursday’s stabbing rampage that killed two people and injured six more. FOX5′s Jaclyn Schultz sat down with Chair Jim Gibson, who also...
Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley
The VIPER Team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen vehicles in 2022 including a $400,000 bust in September that lead to eight arrests according to police.
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
nevadabusiness.com
Just Sold – NAI Vegas Multifamily Division – 8 Unit Complex in Henderson for $1,260,000
Michael Albanese of NAI Vegas is pleased to announce the recent sale of 225 E Foster Ave in Henderson, Nevada. The 8-unit complex consisting of renovated 2 bedrooms sold for $1,260,000 ($157,500/unit) on 9/28/22. For more information, please reach out to:. Michael Albanese. Multifamily Sales. NAI Vegas | License #...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Fox5 KVVU
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink
Wife speaks out about husband’s legacy following tragic stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. The wife of a man killed last week in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip wants to make sure her husband’s legacy lives on to carry on his mission to help animals in need.
Fox5 KVVU
Shuttle service experiencing backups to and from Harry Reid airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A backup at Harry Reid International Airport has left travelers waiting hours before they can get to their gates. It has to do with the shuttle service between the rental car area. The line wrapped all the way around the building starting at 10 a.m....
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
Rent Crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Housing development to be built near Red Rock
A future housing development is promising to "further put Las Vegas on the map" by bringing hundreds of homes to the west valley.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered...
