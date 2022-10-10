Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac
A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police. According to an RSPD news release, police started getting...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0