Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house
A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a Month
Located on 159 E Park St, this Cary townhouse is in one of the most sought after locations in Cary: smack in the middle of downtown, right next to the library and where the new downtown park is going to be located.
Hotel, housing and office space planned near Booth Amphitheatre in Cary
The 48 acres on Regency Parkway, currently unoccupied, would be transformed into a mixed-use development.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $1.2 million in Wake Forest
The property located in the 700 block of Reserve Estates Drive in Wake Forest was sold on Sept. 16, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 5,596 square feet. The house is situated on a 1.4-acre lot.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh falls behind on affordable housing goals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year. Affordable housing continues to be...
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
chapelboro.com
Fences Go Up at University Place as Preparation for New Construction Begins
The University Place mall in Chapel Hill is partially known for its ample parking lots — but there’s one portion that will be off-limits to patrons for the foreseeable future. Contractors installed temporary fencing around the southeast corner of the parking lot off South Estes Drive on Wednesday,...
Raleigh News & Observer
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Orange County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $578,094. The average price per square foot was $270.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Raleigh 2022 NC: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Raleigh 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Raleigh, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Raleigh as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WRAL
Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun
MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
ncconstructionnews.com
Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million grant for housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding to Durham. Federal funding will assist with ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program to create affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction and renovation projects. “Downtown...
cbs17
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
Comments / 0