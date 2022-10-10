ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Night Lights at NEBG!

Night Lights at NEBG! Celebrate the season with enchanting landscapes, fun experiences, and thousands of lights. Enjoy s’mores, seasonal drinks, the model train, and fun photo opportunities while creating memories for the whole family. This event sells out quickly! Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 31...
BOYLSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Doughnuts & Draughts café in Worcester abruptly closes

A popular downtown Worcester café abruptly announced its closure on Tuesday. Doughnuts & Draughts, located on the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday announcing that it was now permanently closed. “We are sorry to say as of Oct...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
WALTHAM, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Sara Deeb, 81

Sara E. Deeb, 81, formerly of Framingham and Hopkinton, passed away peacefully in White Plains, Maryland, on Sept. 9. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Deeb, parents William J. Bates and Mildred E. (Carlstrom) Bates, stepmother Rita Davis, brother William Bates, and grandson Caleb Burge. Prior...
HOPKINTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Oct. 10

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the eastbound detour from Grove...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Irene Timlege, 91

Irene (Terry) Timlege, 91, a lifelong Hopkinton resident, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6 following a period of declining health. She was born on Christmas Day in 1930, as the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Pomeroy) Terry. After graduating from Hopkinton High School, she furthered her education by earning an undergraduate degree in foods and nutrition from Regis College in Weston, and a master’s in education from Framingham State College.
HOPKINTON, MA

