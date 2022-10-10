Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
Beyond Sushi: How a New Generation of LA Chefs Is Redefining Japanese Cuisine
Sometimes, you can make an important statement about heritage and identity without fully understanding what the statement you’re trying to make even is. “It’s confusing,” chef Brandon Kida says. “What is Japanese-American food? Why am I finding this so difficult to answer? Yes, I am Japanese-American and I want to represent that because it’s important at this moment in time to stand and say, ‘This is who I am.’ But don’t pigeonhole it.” At his new Hollywood restaurant, Gunsmoke, Kida is focused on expanding the range of Japanese-American food. Part of it is about what he isn’t doing: There’s no sushi, noodles...
Puerto Rican restaurant owner shares pernil and cubano sandwich recipes
Little Sister cafe owner Milena Pagan shares a traditional Puerto Rican pernil, roasted pork, recipe that can be used to make an array of meals.
Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults
The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
ETOnline.com
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids: Save Up to 85% on LEGO Star Wars, Barbie and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here through Wednesday, July 13. Apart from deals on furniture, fitness equipment and Samsung products, the 48-hour Prime Day sale also has hundreds of unexpected deals on toys and games that are perfect for kids. The winter holidays are months away, but it's never...
The Viral NYC Eatery That Made It Onto The Rachael Ray Show
Facts first — Italian restaurants are a dime a dozen in New York City. Some of them are good, some are great, but many are meh. Apparently, Arthur & Sons, which opened only last summer, definitely does NOT fall into the latter category, at least if TikTok and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray are to be believed.
nrn.com
How Maria Empanada’s founder Lorena Cantarovici took on the restaurant industry
When Argentinian former banker Lorena Cantarovici arrived in the United States, she had $300 and opened her first location of Maria Empanada with $4000 in loans. “It was super challenging. That door didn’t open enough for me to survive. Maria Empanada almost died two years in,” she said. “But something told me I was going in the right direction.”
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access iPad Deals for 2022
The Prime Early Access sale is a two-day event that officially starts in just a few hours. That means if you’re keen to buy yourself a new iPad, you’re in the right place. Thanks to previous Prime Day iPad deals being pretty special, we’re counting on the Prime Early Access sale to offer everything you could need at an excellent price.
The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day
The Keurig K-Cup Elite makes a single serving of hot or ice coffee in an instant, and it's 42% off right now.
Alex Guarnaschelli's Simple Yet Tearful Tribute To Angela Lansbury
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Social media is reacting Tuesday to the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The British television, film, and broadway star was 96 years old when she died on October 11 just five days away from her birthday, according to a family statement (via Broadway World).
daystech.org
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds on a regular basis, and sometimes fall underneath the class of ‘fairly apparent characteristic that most individuals are already conscious of’ (we knew we may use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But each once in a while one thing genuinely cool pops up, like this superior little-known accessibility instrument.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Sneak preview of deals ahead of Early Access Sale
The second Amazon Prime Day of 2022 is very nearly upon us – the retailer’s 48-hour sale event is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) and Wednesday (12 October). The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping. For the uninitiated, the sale started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has quickly become one of the biggest, and best,...
prestigeonline.com
Chef Nobu talks travelling and how it influences his fusion flavours
Chef Nobu talks travelling and how it influences his fusion flavours. Be it the restaurant or the chef it’s named after, Nobu is a well-known and well-loved name in the F&B industry. Founder Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, who, of course, is more widely known as Chef Nobu, touched down in...
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
Redditors Are Disturbed By This Taco Bell Quesadilla Order
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reveal why they never dated
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have spoken out about their relationship and why they have never dated. The pair, who have starred in multiple films together, discussed their longtime connection in a recent sit-down interview to promote their new film, Ticket to Paradise. When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said that the Pretty Woman star “made me laugh”, while Roberts described him as “gentle”. Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover went on to ask them about the qualities they most admired in each other, prompting Clooney to praise his co-star’s “kindness”, while she said she...
Eater
One of Michelin’s New Bib Gourmand Restaurants Has Already Closed
Dumpling Lab, one of 18 new restaurants to receive Michelin Bib Gourmand status this year, has already closed. The year-old East Village restaurant recently went dark, according to EV Grieve, who first reported news of the closure. It’s not clear whether the restaurant closed ahead of last week’s recognition from Michelin, which is awarded to more affordable venues where customers can order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49 before tax or tip. The owners of Dumpling Lab confirmed the closure in a text message to the neighborhood blog, sharing plans to reopen at another location in the near future.
Mashed
