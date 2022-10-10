ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo celebrates and Kane gets us thinking – Monday's sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1lFw_0iTNsjNC00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.

Football

Harry Kane launched his foundation to get us thinking on World Mental Health day.

And he signed up for tonight’s Bedtime Story.

Happy birthday skipper.

And Adams had quite the weekend…

Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on a landmark goal.

And Sporting Lisbon have not forgotten where it all started.

Manchester United celebrated victory.

Enoch Mwepu was forced to retire.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen revealed his quirks.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was still celebrating his second title.

Roscoe took to the stage.

Boxing

AJ returned home.

Comments / 0

