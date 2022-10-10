Read full article on original website
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
SU to update community on JMA Wireless Dome fan safety ahead of Saturday's game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala is scheduled update the public on the fan experience inside the JMA Wireless Dome ahead of Saturday's Syracuse football game. One thing the university expected to address are safety concerns when it comes to large crowds....
19th Syracuse International Film Festival honoring greatest films, including local one
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 19th annual Syracuse International Film Festival starts this Wednesday in Syracuse, across multiple locations in the city. The festival runs through Saturday and invites all film enthusiasts to enjoy the different films being shown. This year’s festival will feature 33 elite long and short-form films...
CNY's O'scugnizzo Pizzeria getting national attention for unique 'upside down' pizza
UTICA, N.Y. — A Central New York pizzeria has been getting national attention lately for its unique style of pizza. At O’scugnizzo Pizzeria in Utica, the same family has been making ‘upside down’ pizza for more than 100 years. O’scugnizzo is the second oldest family-owned pizzeria...
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
Syracuse football's most highly anticipated game this weekend will boost local businesses
Syracuse, N.Y. — This Saturday #18 Syracuse will take on # 15 North Carolina State in the highest-ranked football matchup here in Syracuse since 1998. Fans and local businesses are preparing for the highly anticipated game during a special weekend on Syracuse’s campus--family weekend. Bill Nester, owner of...
Syracuse downtown business partners with SU Football player on a 'sweet' NIL Deal
Wednesday night at The Ice Cream Stand in downtown Syracuse, SU Linebacker Marlowe Wax was debuting his custom ice cream flavor, which will be featured for the month of October. It’s the latest event as part of of a one-year Name, Image, and Likeness deal that Wax has with the...
Micron opens doors for more opportunities for local colleges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mary Toale, the interim president at SUNY Oswego, is excited that Micron is set to land in their backyard. She says there are already a lot of opportunity in this field, and its going to continue to grow with micron coming to CNY. "There definitely are...
A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome
Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
Central New Yorker wins $50,000 with Powerball ticket
NEW YORK — The New York Lottery has announced three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 10, were purchased in New York, including in Baldwinsville. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at Tops Markets on Downer Street in Baldwinsville. The winning numbers for the...
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
'A community of caring,' Fayetteville-Manlius CSD holding event for mental health
Fayetteville, N.Y — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District is holding an event for all community members Tuesday, at the F-M High School to discuss students' mental health and the resources in place to help. This follows an F-M Sophomore taking his life earlier this year, which was followed by...
Water main break forcing Gillette Road Middle School in Cicero to close at 11am
CICERO — The North Syracuse Central School District has announced Gillette Road Middle School will be closing Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. due to a water main break nearby. The district has shared the following notice with parents and guardians in the district:. Due to a water main break impacting...
Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike
WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
Firefighters rescue family's dogs from house fire on south side of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Forest Avenue on the south side of Syracuse early Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. The fire started in the bathroom, though an official cause has not yet been identified, according to fire officials.
Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
16-year-old arrested after discarding handgun, narcotics during chase, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Syracuse on Wednesday, October 5 following a foot chase during which Syracuse Police say he attempted to discard a handgun and narcotics. Officers responded to the area of South Geddes Street and Merriman Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of a...
Gusty wind, brief intense downpours likely Thursday, watching the risk for damage, tornado
It might be October, but severe weather in the form of damaging wind and even a small chance for a brief small tornado cannot be ruled out Thursday midday through the afternoon. We have all been feeling the well above average temperatures since Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse reached 73 degrees Tuesday...
