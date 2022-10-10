ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium

Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron opens doors for more opportunities for local colleges

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mary Toale, the interim president at SUNY Oswego, is excited that Micron is set to land in their backyard. She says there are already a lot of opportunity in this field, and its going to continue to grow with micron coming to CNY. "There definitely are...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
cnycentral.com

A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome

Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorker wins $50,000 with Powerball ticket

NEW YORK — The New York Lottery has announced three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 10, were purchased in New York, including in Baldwinsville. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at Tops Markets on Downer Street in Baldwinsville. The winning numbers for the...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Columbus Circle#Festival#Statues#Italian#Native American
cnycentral.com

Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike

WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Firefighters rescue family's dogs from house fire on south side of Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Forest Avenue on the south side of Syracuse early Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. The fire started in the bathroom, though an official cause has not yet been identified, according to fire officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cnycentral.com

Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy