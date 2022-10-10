ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Eight dead and several injured by ‘sudden’ flash flood during idol immersion in India

At least eight people have died after being swept away in a flash flood in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday, when hundreds of people had gathered near the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during the idol immersion of Hindu goddess Durga, concluding the end of 10 days of festivities that mark the deity’s victory against shape-shifting demigod Mahishasura.“All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away,” said Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara. “So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people,” she added.In...
Moderate quake shakes southern Turkey, no damage reported

ANKARA, TURKEY — A moderately-strong earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye on Tuesday, Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, said the magnitude 5.1 quake was centered in the...
Mother of Nika Shahkarami, teenage protester found dead in Tehran, denies daughter fell from building

CNN — The mother of Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old protester who was found dead in Tehran last month, says her daughter was killed by Iranian security forces at a protest. In interviews with Iranian newspaper Etemad and BBC Persian and a video message published by US-funded Radio Farda, Shahkarami's mother, Nasrin Shahkarami, rejected official explanations that her daughter fell off a roof.
Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling

ROME — An Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face human trafficking charges after he was picked up at Ethiopia's airport trying to board a flight for Australia, Italian police said Wednesday. Ghebremehdhin Temesghen Ghebru, 35, is accused of helping run a human smuggling operation that funneled...
Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van

PESHAWAR — Thousands of people protested in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, a decade after schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in the same city. Monday's attack took place in Mingora...
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with gangs and other criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on...
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast

Tropical Storm Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph) Wednesday morning. It was centered about 185 miles (300 kilometers) north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). The storm was expected to turn toward the southwest and drift toward Mexico's Gulf coast by Friday.Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.The hurricane...
