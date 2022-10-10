Read full article on original website
Related
Floods are submerging whole houses in Nigeria. At least 80 have died trying to escape
Seventy-six people have died as their boat capsized while they tried to flee dangerously high floodwaters that have inundated swathes of southern Nigeria.
BBC
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away
The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Eight dead and several injured by ‘sudden’ flash flood during idol immersion in India
At least eight people have died after being swept away in a flash flood in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday, when hundreds of people had gathered near the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during the idol immersion of Hindu goddess Durga, concluding the end of 10 days of festivities that mark the deity’s victory against shape-shifting demigod Mahishasura.“All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away,” said Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara. “So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people,” she added.In...
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
Moderate quake shakes southern Turkey, no damage reported
ANKARA, TURKEY — A moderately-strong earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye on Tuesday, Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, said the magnitude 5.1 quake was centered in the...
‘How lucky’: Louisiana fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers. Rescue crews found them […]
WRAL
Mother of Nika Shahkarami, teenage protester found dead in Tehran, denies daughter fell from building
CNN — The mother of Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old protester who was found dead in Tehran last month, says her daughter was killed by Iranian security forces at a protest. In interviews with Iranian newspaper Etemad and BBC Persian and a video message published by US-funded Radio Farda, Shahkarami's mother, Nasrin Shahkarami, rejected official explanations that her daughter fell off a roof.
WRAL
Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling
ROME — An Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face human trafficking charges after he was picked up at Ethiopia's airport trying to board a flight for Australia, Italian police said Wednesday. Ghebremehdhin Temesghen Ghebru, 35, is accused of helping run a human smuggling operation that funneled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van
PESHAWAR — Thousands of people protested in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, a decade after schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in the same city. Monday's attack took place in Mingora...
WRAL
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with gangs and other criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on...
WRAL
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
CNN — A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country. Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, a senior police official...
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast
Tropical Storm Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph) Wednesday morning. It was centered about 185 miles (300 kilometers) north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). The storm was expected to turn toward the southwest and drift toward Mexico's Gulf coast by Friday.Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.The hurricane...
Comments / 0