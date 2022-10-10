Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Related
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract
Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
WILX-TV
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHN Blog: Bad Penguins Trade Ideas, Surprises & Stability
The clock is ticking. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is only a day away. There are a few new hairstyles, a few new players who could or should make a difference, and a couple of players who no longer make sense to have on the NHL trade block. Tee...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation
The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
NHL
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
NHL・
Molinari: Penguins Need Fresh Approach to Old Issue
The average Age in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night lineup Thursday figures to fall somewhere between Stone and Bronze. Go to a hockey game at PPG Paints Arena this winter, and you just might see an AARP meeting break out. Indeed, if Ron Hextall would make a deal to...
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Joseph Was Sweating Before Deadline; Sullivan Hedges Penguins Lineup
For the entirety of preseason and Pittsburgh Penguins training camp, P.O Joseph was the spare part. He played outside the top-six pairings. There were persistent whispers that the new regime atop the organization didn’t view him as highly as the old staff did. Joseph sweated out the final few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL・
Analysis: How Does Penguins’ Roster Shape Up?
We probably won’t know for a while what kind of return the Pittsburgh Penguins will get on Ron Hextall’s decision to keep his veteran core intact for at least a few more seasons. Maybe it will yield the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup. Perhaps it will doom the team...
markerzone.com
SOMEONE PLAYS HILARIOUS PRANK ON RYAN WHITNEY'S HOTEL ROOM (VIDEO)
Ryan Whitney is perhaps among the most disagreeable tier of people in the game of hockey, and he will probably tell you he likes it that way. As such, he tends to catch the ridicule he attracts, and then some. In this case, someone absolutely cooked him by placing pictures...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken
The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
NHL
Penguins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announce New Dining Additions
The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the arena's exclusive food and beverage concessionaire, today announced a variety of new additions to the in-venue dining experience at PPG Paints Arena. "The introduction of new and expanded dining options builds upon PPG Paints Arena's already robust selection of concessions,"...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0