KTTS
UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
A Cooper County man who admitted he fired one shot while wrestling for control of a rifle is sentenced. Kalynn Hendren, of Boonville, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of second-degree attempted murder in July. He was sentenced last Friday to 12 years in prison. According to court...
Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
kjluradio.com
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/10)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault.
kjluradio.com
Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case
A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
Woman dies after SUV sideswipes truck, trailer on Kan. highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 3p.m. Tuesday in Franklin County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Tina M. Milburn, 50, Sedalia, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 33 just north of Pawnee Road. The Kia crossed the center line...
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
The cool Saturday morning made for great weather for a run with the dogs for the dogs. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail
A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
