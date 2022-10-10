CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO