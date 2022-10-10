ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

KTTS

UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
WARSAW, MO
kjluradio.com

Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

A Cooper County man who admitted he fired one shot while wrestling for control of a rifle is sentenced. Kalynn Hendren, of Boonville, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of second-degree attempted murder in July. He was sentenced last Friday to 12 years in prison. According to court...
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
921news.com

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER, MO
kjluradio.com

One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach

One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
WARSAW, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property

Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/10)

Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault.
CLINTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case

A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Public Safety
KSNT News

Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

The cool Saturday morning made for great weather for a run with the dogs for the dogs. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
WARSAW, MO
Awesome 92.3

Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail

A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
CASS COUNTY, MO
