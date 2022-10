The Rowdies will have a key player back in time for the postseason. Midfielder Laurence Wyke, who was suspended 12 games on Oct. 10 after the USL Championship investigated “allegations of racially discriminatory behavior” stemming from a match against Monterey Bay FC, had his suspension overturned by the Independent Disciplinary Panel on Friday. The panel said there was insufficient evidence to uphold the suspension; their decision was unanimous.

TAMPA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO