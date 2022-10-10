ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, IL

FOX 2

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
MAQUON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
PEORIA, IL
Crime & Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing drug charges after crashing into shopping cart corral.

Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit

KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
GALESBURG, IL
WAND TV

Springfield high school placed on lockdown while police search for suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield police have confirmed that Lanphier High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening while authorities and K-9 units swept the building for suspects involved in an earlier disturbance. Springfield Police say that two juveniles were taken into custody. According to District 186 officials, Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen injured in Monday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
1470 WMBD

Four juveniles, one adult arrested following late night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say five people were arrested — four of them juveniles — after a shooting Sunday night involving an allegedly stolen car. Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over at 11:52 p.m. near McClure and Sheridan, but stopped after it fled at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

One dead in Sheridan road hit and run

One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
