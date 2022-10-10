ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Rec to host retirement celebration for Henderson

The Great Bend Recreation Commission publicly announced the retirement of long-time Executive Director Diann Henderson this past June, now it is time to celebrate Henderson for her 40 years within the park and recreation industry. Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres said a retirement celebration for Henderson will be held Oct. 21...
USD 428 Board hopes to have new track, turf installed at GBHS by September 2023

The products have outlived their warranty, and now it's time for a replacement. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp led a discussion about the replacement of the turf and track at Great Bend High School's Memorial Stadium. Popp could provide only a guess Monday evening, but said the project will likely exceed $1 million.
Weekly honors for Barton Men's Soccer players

Dennis Bottcher and Tajay Grant of the 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team were tabbed on the league weekly honors with a national award added on the wall as well. The pair guided the Cougars to a 1-0 week, in a 2-1 win over national receiving votes Dodge...
State Rep. candidate Roth speaks before Lyons school board

Lyons USD 405 Board of Education invited JoAnn Roth, Democratic Nominee for State Representative-113th District, to speak at their meeting Monday night. Prior to question and answer, Jo Ann Roth's opening statement mentioned her recollection of Bob Dole acceptance speech at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego which she attended as an Alternate Delegate.
Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in Hays

Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Barton Women's Bowling earns pair of top-5 finishes

The Barton Community College women's bowling team earned a pair of top-five finishes this past weekend at the SWIBC I and SWIBC II held at the USA Super Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Entered as the lone NJCAA program in the pair of tier-2 tournaments, the Cougars produced a third-place finish in Saturday's five individual team games and 12 baker rounds while concluding the weekend with a fourth-place finish over seven individual team game.
Hutch Post

Shop Local, Give Local coming Nov. 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Shop Local, Give Local event for the United Way of Reno County returns November 9th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to shop 14 local boutiques all in Memorial Hall while enjoying a cocktail and appetizers all for a great cause. These local boutiques will give 20% of their proceeds to the United Way campaign. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Meet Luna: Therapy dog helping shy readers in Great Bend

Pets are supposed to provide comfort. That's especially true of therapy pets, whether they be the typical cat or dog or the less common therapy snake or chicken. One dog in Great Bend is helping young readers. Since 2018, Glenn Schraeder and Luna the Burnese mountain dog have helped turn many young students into more confident readers.
KSN News

Legends of U.S. space program coming to Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Cosmosphere will be bringing 10 “legends” of the U.S. space program to Hutchinson in December to celebrate their 60th anniversary. What would become the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center began in 1962 when Patty Carey installed a planetarium inside of the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and […]
kiowacountysignal.com

Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator

LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
