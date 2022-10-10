Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library. Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the...
wtaw.com
College Station Man Goes To Jail For The 30th Time In A Case That Brought Out The Entire College Station Police Department Night Shift
A College Station man goes to jail for the 30th time in 18 years on multiple charges. The arrest follows the entire College Station police department night shift responding to a report of gunfire and a six year old locking herself in a bathroom. 35 year old Alejandro Arriola was...
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
kwhi.com
CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Again Credits Working Smoke Detectors
Working smoke detectors are again credited with saving people and limiting property damage from an apartment fire. College Station firefighters responded Saturday just before 2:30 in the morning to The Dominik apartments for what turned out to be a kitchen fire. Two people who live there were able to get out. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. One dog died. Firefighters kept fire damage to the one apartment in the ten unit building.
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
Rockdale ISD campuses placed on secure lockout after air-dropped threat
A Central Texas school district's campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a Rockdale Junior High student air-dropped an image of a threat to several students’ phones.
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
kwhi.com
THREE SHOT AFTER OFF-CAMPUS PARTY IN PRAIRIE VIEW
Three people were seriously wounded after being shot early Sunday morning at a party near Prairie View A&M University. The Prairie View Police Department and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:30 a.m. to gunshots in the 20500 block of Pine Island Road, near Windmill Road. Witnesses told police...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6
A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago. The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30. The victims...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
fox44news.com
Brazos County gets grant to fight human trafficking
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan-College Station announce accepting a $1.5 million grant to fight human trafficking. With this funding the Sheriff’s Office will hire specialized personnel trained specifically to combat human trafficking, now described as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday morning on criminal mischief and intoxication charges. Brenham Police Officer Connor Caskey responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of FM 389 for a reported burglary in progress. Officer Caskey made contact with 19-year-old Cesar Romero, who police say was intoxicated in public.
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
