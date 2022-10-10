MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, 32 teams will compete for the top prize in the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament. The Cornhole Tournament was started as a way to support scholarships for the Chamber’s Junior Ambassadors from local high schools. “Our golf tournament supports our college scholarship program for deserving high school seniors from Mint Hill,” explains Executive Director Paige McKinney. “The Cornhole Tournament supports our Junior Ambassadors from Independence, Queen’s Grant and Rocky River High Schools. These students who participate in the Junior Ambassador Program their senior year are eligible for a scholarship, and proceeds from the Cornhole Tournament go toward that scholarship program.”

