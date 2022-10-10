Read full article on original website
Eagleview Town Center Welcomes Fall With Spiced-Up Events Calendar
The autumn event season has officially begun in Hankin Group’s Eagleview Town Center, with events drawing in crowds to enjoy all Eagleview has to offer. Eagleview’s very own Twin Valley Coffee and Blue Buddha Healing Arts welcomed the new season with two successful events in late September. The remaining events for the year include weekly farmers markets, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden’s Fall Festival, the return of Craft & Mercantile fall and holiday markets, and the annual Holiday Spectacular.
Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce To Host Cornhole Tournament At Pour 64
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, 32 teams will compete for the top prize in the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament. The Cornhole Tournament was started as a way to support scholarships for the Chamber’s Junior Ambassadors from local high schools. “Our golf tournament supports our college scholarship program for deserving high school seniors from Mint Hill,” explains Executive Director Paige McKinney. “The Cornhole Tournament supports our Junior Ambassadors from Independence, Queen’s Grant and Rocky River High Schools. These students who participate in the Junior Ambassador Program their senior year are eligible for a scholarship, and proceeds from the Cornhole Tournament go toward that scholarship program.”
