Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’
Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2.The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24-hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after a gentle relax, everything is set for Saturday night. It is great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Challenged To Boxing Match By Dubai DJ He Punched
Dubai, UAE – 6ix9ine found himself embroiled in a nasty scuffle at a club in Dubai over the weekend — and now, the DJ he allegedly punched wants a boxing match. Speaking to TMZ, the Dubai-based entertainer — who goes by Lucasdirty — gave his account of what led to the initial scuffle. “I was privately requested by the management of the club to play the artist’s music,” he explained. “That doesn’t align with any of beliefs, principles, my morals.
worldboxingnews.net
Zepeda vs Prograis all set for vacant WBC super-lightweight belt
Two of Boxing’s Best 140lb. Fighters in the World, Top Rated Contenders, #1 ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KO’s), of LaPuente, CA and #2 ranked, former World Champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans. LA will battle for the prestigious...
