ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
upj-advocate.com

Johnstown goes all out this Halloween season

This spooky season, the Johnstown community is holding some scarily fun events. Starting at our own university, Pitt-Johnstown Program Board is now selling tickets for Kennywood Phantom Fright Night. Students are asked to pay just $10 to participate. There’s a limited number of tickets, so sign up fast. The event date is Friday, Oct. 21 and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Go to the campus events calendar to sign up for your ticket: Pitt-Johnstown Program Board Presents: Kennywood Fright Night – University of Pittsburgh.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Take Home Some Lost Treasures at the Annual Airport Auction

Looking for a once-in-a-lifetime deal on electronics, jewelry or even a gently used car?. Some poor travelers’ loss (or apathy) could be your gain. Each year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority hosts a massive public auction, where items lost and abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport are offered up to the highest bidder. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, contains more than 8,000 items — including more than 300 pieces of valuable jewelry, electronics including laptops and e-readers and 11 cars left in the airport parking lot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Johnstown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
wtaj.com

Meet Bogey at the Bedford County Humane Societ

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Sleepover#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Posh#Birthday Party#Bridal Party
humaneanimalrescue.org

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria Mall under new ownership

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli. Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall. Karruli said he’s currently working on […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
pghcitypaper.com

Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup

Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fuel prices forcing people to find alternative heating options

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Winter is coming and with that more people are beginning to turn their thermostats a little more each week. However, this winter with fuel prices doubled from this time last year many may struggle to afford heating oil and propane for the upcoming winter. The average price right now for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania

Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
POLITICS
WTAJ

Altoona ferrets become national champions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Library ferrets, Apollo, Draco and Juniper, are all national champions. The ferrets took home second and third-place ribbons from The Greatest Ferret Show on Earth. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Apollo took home third place for his color and […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy