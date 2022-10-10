Read full article on original website
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
upj-advocate.com
Johnstown goes all out this Halloween season
This spooky season, the Johnstown community is holding some scarily fun events. Starting at our own university, Pitt-Johnstown Program Board is now selling tickets for Kennywood Phantom Fright Night. Students are asked to pay just $10 to participate. There’s a limited number of tickets, so sign up fast. The event date is Friday, Oct. 21 and will last from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Go to the campus events calendar to sign up for your ticket: Pitt-Johnstown Program Board Presents: Kennywood Fright Night – University of Pittsburgh.
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take Home Some Lost Treasures at the Annual Airport Auction
Looking for a once-in-a-lifetime deal on electronics, jewelry or even a gently used car?. Some poor travelers’ loss (or apathy) could be your gain. Each year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority hosts a massive public auction, where items lost and abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport are offered up to the highest bidder. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, contains more than 8,000 items — including more than 300 pieces of valuable jewelry, electronics including laptops and e-readers and 11 cars left in the airport parking lot.
wtaj.com
Meet Bogey at the Bedford County Humane Societ
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and...
WJAC TV
'I fell in love': New owner of The Johnstown Galleria says hands on approach can save mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard...
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
humaneanimalrescue.org
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Johnstown Galleria Mall under new ownership
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli. Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall. Karruli said he’s currently working on […]
pghcitypaper.com
Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup
Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
wtaj.com
Its almost bear season in Pennsylvania. Here’s what to know for hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bear hunters in Pennsylvania will have three chances for harvest this year, according to a press release on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hunters who are properly licensed will have their first chance during archery bear season which runs from Sept. 17 to Nov. 25....
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Fuel prices forcing people to find alternative heating options
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Winter is coming and with that more people are beginning to turn their thermostats a little more each week. However, this winter with fuel prices doubled from this time last year many may struggle to afford heating oil and propane for the upcoming winter. The average price right now for […]
WGAL
2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania
Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
Altoona ferrets become national champions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Library ferrets, Apollo, Draco and Juniper, are all national champions. The ferrets took home second and third-place ribbons from The Greatest Ferret Show on Earth. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Apollo took home third place for his color and […]
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
