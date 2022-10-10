Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
4 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced
SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
jocoreport.com
Christine Brenda Stewart
Christine Brenda Halls Stewart, 74, of Goldsboro, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston surrounded by her family. Christine was born in England on April 30, 1948 to the late Rose Wetton. Christine is survived by her husband, Stephen Stewart; son, Jarred Stewart...
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
jocoreport.com
Potential Juror Jailed For Contempt Over Mask
HARNETT COUNTY – A member of a Harnett County jury pool was jailed for contempt of court on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in a courtroom. Gregory Hahn, 47, of Angier, was booked without bond after telling Senior Resident Judge Charles Winston Gilchrist he wouldn’t wear a mask.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
jocoreport.com
Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
jocoreport.com
Hit And Run Driver Strikes Accident Victim Standing Beside Wrecked Car
KENLY – A man who had just survived rolling his car over while traveling south on I-95 was stuck by a hit-and-run driver on Old Route 22 in Kenly, Tuesday evening. The man said that he had swerved to avoid striking tire debris in the southbound lanes which caused his Honda Civic to overturn and end up on its roof between the interstate and the parallel, Old Route 22.
jocoreport.com
Retiree Falls For Unclaimed Money Scam
KENLY – A Johnston County retiree lost a large sum of money after falling victim to a scam. The 65 year-old Kenly area resident reported that she received a phone call from a person stating they were with the “National Unclaimed Fund Division.”. The caller claimed the victim...
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
Seven Early Voting Sites Announced For 2022 General Election
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Board of Elections has released a list of seven One-Stop Early Voting sites for the November 8, 2022 General Election, including a new location in Kenly. Early voting will begin October 20 and end November 5, 2022. The hours are weekdays from 8:00am...
jocoreport.com
Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters
HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
jocoreport.com
School Board Approves Property Lease For Cell Phone Tower
The Johnston County School Board has entered into a lease agreement with a company to locate a cell tower on the campus of Corinth Holders High School. The board agreed to lease a 10,000 square foot section of the school property (0.229 acres) to TowerCo 2013 LLC. The initial lease...
jocoreport.com
Individual Income Tax Returns With Extensions Are Due Soon
RALEIGH – Taxpayers who file individual income tax returns on a calendar year and received a valid extension to file 2021 returns that were originally due on April 15, 2022, must file those returns by Oct. 15. Since Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday, taxpayers have until Monday, Oct....
Comments / 0