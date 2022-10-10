Read full article on original website
Casper can expect sunny, windy conditions through Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny and windy conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 61 degrees with wind gusts up to 28 mph possible in Casper. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Casper Mountain on Wednesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Lived 2,000 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn’t sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
Natrona County announces annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be hosting its annual “Trick-or-Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to “trick-or-treat” county employees at three locations:. Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Entryway only. Natrona County...
Downar Bird Farm has ~17K birds available for pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming is about to kick off, and the Downar Bird Farm is prepared to stock hunting areas into the winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region said Tuesday. “We have the average number of birds this year —...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
