Galion Inquirer
Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off
GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements. Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate
As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
crawfordcountynow.com
Roofing company offers more than a new set of shingles
BUCYRUS–A roofing company is making the switch from shingles to other key services as winter looms for North Central Ohio residents. Roofsmith Restoration, already known for installing premium asphalt shingles manufactured by Owens Corning, is now equipped to do gutter replacements and blown-in insulation services, according to project manager Jesse Groves.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Renaissance announces open registration for RYOT workshop showcase
MANSFIELD—Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) announces open registration for its Workshop Showcase, scheduled for January 28, 2023. What’s better than a fully staged musical? Fully staged scenes from lots and LOTS of musicals (and plays)! Designed to focus on the individual performer,...
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
ashlandsource.com
Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby
SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
wktn.com
Kenton City Council Considers Creating Port Authority
Kenton City Council met for their 19th regular session Oct. 10th. During the proceedings, Fire Chief Donnelly shared that it is national fire prevention week and the KFD will be visiting K-4 classrooms for fire prevention presentations. Donnelly would also thank area businesses that donated towards fire safety materials. Community...
richlandsource.com
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
crawfordcountynow.com
OhioHealth Cancer Care begins Transplant Phase of Blood and Marrow Transplant program
COLUMBUS—OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant today, Oct.12, 2022. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022. BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated by chemotherapy and/or...
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wind Turbines bad for Airstrip
I am a proud born and raised Crawford County resident, graduate of Buckeye Central schools, where I was well prepared to attend college and begin a career. My path took me away from Crawford County, but every time I visit my parents, it feels like my true home. I’m very proud of my Crawford County heritage, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people of character who poured into me there.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
crawfordcountynow.com
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Warmer for the first part of the week with rain midweek
BUCYRUS—Sunny for Monday and Tuesday, we will see a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Columbus Day—Sunny, with a high of 68....
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
