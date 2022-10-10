ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Galion Inquirer

Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off

GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements. Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring...
GALION, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate

As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Roofing company offers more than a new set of shingles

BUCYRUS–A roofing company is making the switch from shingles to other key services as winter looms for North Central Ohio residents. Roofsmith Restoration, already known for installing premium asphalt shingles manufactured by Owens Corning, is now equipped to do gutter replacements and blown-in insulation services, according to project manager Jesse Groves.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Renaissance announces open registration for RYOT workshop showcase

MANSFIELD—Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) announces open registration for its Workshop Showcase, scheduled for January 28, 2023. What’s better than a fully staged musical? Fully staged scenes from lots and LOTS of musicals (and plays)! Designed to focus on the individual performer,...
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby

SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
SHELBY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton City Council Considers Creating Port Authority

Kenton City Council met for their 19th regular session Oct. 10th. During the proceedings, Fire Chief Donnelly shared that it is national fire prevention week and the KFD will be visiting K-4 classrooms for fire prevention presentations. Donnelly would also thank area businesses that donated towards fire safety materials. Community...
KENTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wind Turbines bad for Airstrip

I am a proud born and raised Crawford County resident, graduate of Buckeye Central schools, where I was well prepared to attend college and begin a career. My path took me away from Crawford County, but every time I visit my parents, it feels like my true home. I’m very proud of my Crawford County heritage, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people of character who poured into me there.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH

