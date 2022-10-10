Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO