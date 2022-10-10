Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat
Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect
Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week
After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
Laird Superfood, Oregon plant-based food manufacturer, to close factory and lay off workers
Plant-based health foods company Laird Superfood said Wednesday it’s closing its central Oregon production and fulfillment facilities and will be laying off dozens of workers as a result. In a letter to employees Wednesday, CEO Jason Vieth said the “entire facility” in Sisters is unable to produce at a...
luxury-houses.net
Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend
The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
KTVZ
Bend man walks around the country to scout the route for American Perimeter Trail
Rue McKenrick of Bend created the American Perimeter Trail Conference. It's a conservation nonprofit that sent him on a three-year, 14,000-mile trek around the nation, concluding back in Bend's Drake Park last Saturday, after scouting out a new connected path that circles America.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
kpic
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster
A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally
Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
