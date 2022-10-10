There's a Grinch horror movie arriving just in time for Christmas

First the sanctity of A.A. Milne was ruined forever by the news that a Winnie The Pooh horror movie was being released, and now it seems our favourite green festive grump is getting the slasher treatment, just in time for Christmas.

Yes, The Grinch is getting a horror movie in the form of The Mean One , and although the film isn't able to use the official IP for the character ( Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey took advantage of A.A. Milne's work entering the public domain), there can be no doubting the inspiration at play.

Playing The Gri-sorry, we mean The Mean One will be none other than modern horror icon David Howard Thornton, known to many as Art The Clown from the horrifically gruesome Terrifier series.

"As a passionate fan of seasonal horror (and the Terrifier franchise), The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal 'nice list'," says Alex Williams , manager of acquisitions at XYZ films, who are distributing this latest entry into the new horror sub-genre we are officially titling 'kids films gone wrong'. "This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton — and XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season."

With a release date of December 15, The Mean One will arrive right in time to scare the crap out of everyone before Christmas fully settles in. What could possibly be more festive?

"The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season," says the film's official synopsis. "Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One 20 Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast."

Santa help us. A trailer is expected soon.

