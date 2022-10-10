ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Man headbutted Lincoln officer in attempt to evade traffic stop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 14th and F Streets. The officer initially pulled over the driver over because the vehicle’s registration was expired. While checking the license plate information, the officer found that the driver had a suspended license, police said.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
kfornow.com

Police Investigating $50,000 buglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln. LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska

North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident

FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cigarette fire causes $250,000 worth of damage to Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A fire forced evacuations in Lincoln overnight, while also causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. This all started around 11 p.m. Monday, near South 40th Street and Normal Boulevard. More than a dozen units were called to the scene. They battled the blaze,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver in critical condition after crashing into Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into an Omaha apartment building on Tuesday. According to Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department, witnesses described a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Street shortly after 9:00 a.m. Pecha said witnesses reported...
klin.com

Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
LINCOLN, NE

