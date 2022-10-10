ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Passenger Attacks Flight Attendants After Consuming Mushrooms

A United Airlines passenger was high off mushrooms when he assaulted “at least two individuals” on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C. On Tuesday afternoon Sevilla was on a United Airlines flight when he started to show “disturbing/uncontrolled behavior.” About one hour into the flight, Sevilla attacked two people within the flight crew and broke the bathroom door while another passenger was inside. Sevilla, who later admits he had taken the drug psilocybin before boarding, had started “wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities,” according to the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
liveandletsfly.com

Zonked Man Assaults Multiple Flight Attendants On United Airlines

A Florida man was arrested by the FBI for assaulting a pair of flight attendants after a mushroom trip gone bad on a United Airlines flight. Crazed Man High On Mushrooms Attacks Pair Of Flight Attendants On United Airlines. 23-year-old Cherruy Loghan Sevilla had quite the United flight on October...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
TravelNoire

American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'

Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Hallucinogen#Violent Crime#Cnn#Fbi#District Court
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
UNITED AIRLINES

Comments / 0

Community Policy