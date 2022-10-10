A United Airlines passenger was high off mushrooms when he assaulted “at least two individuals” on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C. On Tuesday afternoon Sevilla was on a United Airlines flight when he started to show “disturbing/uncontrolled behavior.” About one hour into the flight, Sevilla attacked two people within the flight crew and broke the bathroom door while another passenger was inside. Sevilla, who later admits he had taken the drug psilocybin before boarding, had started “wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities,” according to the report.

