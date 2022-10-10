ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The Midnight Club

For Mike Flanagan superfans, a new horror series is more than just another heartbreaking ghost story — it’s also a treasure trove of hidden winks and nods to the horror auteur’s growing cinematic universe. Although The Midnight Club is a pretty notable departure for a Flanagan series, skewing younger and trading supernatural scares for more somber real-world musings, it’s still got that ghostly, hauntingly beautiful core that connects it to The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Naturally, the new series is also filled with subtle shoutouts to those series — here are the Midnight Club easter eggs you might have missed.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here's The Full Bachelor In Paradise Schedule For The Rest Of The Season

With a full cast of Bachelor Nation alums looking for love, Bachelor In Paradise always has a lot more to cover than its more formal counterparts, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. That’s why Bachelor In Paradise gets double the airtime, with two episodes per week. Season 8 of BIP is fully underway, so here’s what you need to know about this season’s schedule as the show heads toward the Season 8 finale.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

The Midnight Club's Green Day Song Was A Mistake, Mike Flanagan Admits

The Midnight Club isn’t just a ‘mysterious ghost story; it’s also a time capsule of a very specific moment in the mid-‘90s. Since the series is set in 1994 (the same year its source material, Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, was published), The Midnight Club is filled with overalls, bucket hats, and throwback jams. But one of the most pivotal songs didn’t exactly fit into the show’s timeframe. After viewers noticed the anachronism, showrunner Mike Flanagan admitted The Midnight Club’s Green Day song was a logistical mistake, but one that he doesn’t regret making.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Jacks
Person
Tammi Terrell
Person
Marvin Gaye
iHeartRadio

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”

The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Club#Jams#Episode 9#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Midnight Club#The Haunting Of Bly Manor#Spotify#Stone Temple Pilots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”

Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Here’s Everything To Remember About Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

The recap you need before diving into the new season. After almost 20 years on the air, Grey’s Anatomy has gone through a whole lot of story and it can be hard to keep track. As Season 19 gets going, here’s the recap you need on all the Grey’s Anatomy drama from Season 18.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here’s Why HOTD Star Emma D’Arcy’s Drink Of Choice Broke Twitter

If you’re a fan of HBO’s House of the Dragon, then you know the work of British actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel series. If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon who has been on social media in the past few days, then you probably also now know D’Arcy’s go-to cocktail: a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

George R.R. Martin Explained Why 1 Major Book Character Is Missing In HOTD

House of the Dragon’s first season has not been the easiest to follow if you’re not used to shows shifting through timelines at breakneck pace. The fight for the Iron Throne only has two factions, but the constant time jumps mean the actors keep changing. Through it all, one character seems to have been completely lost in the shuffle: Daeron Targaryen. However, author George R.R. Martin explained there’s a straightforward answer to why he’s not in House of the Dragon Season 1.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Is Rose Pregnant On The Handmaid's Tale? Nick's Life Is Complicated

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 6 follow. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5’s Canadian storylines have dominated the discourse of June versus Serena. However, back in Gilead, the political problems have been mounting as commanders try to one-up each other, wives jostle for dominance, and Aunt Lydia struggles with her handmaids. So far, Nick has been coming out on top, but to what end? If his wife, Rose, is actually pregnant, things are only going to get more complicated.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy