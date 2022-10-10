Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Virginia

The Cardinals overcame several absences on the road to end their losing streak in conference play.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Traveling to Virginia following a stunning upset loss at Boston College the week before, Louisville was able to overcome several key absences, coming out on top with a surprising bounce-back 34-17 win last Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Before we close the book on the game and transition into the bye week, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game:

First of all, I will be the first enough to admit that I did not see this coming at all. This wasn't because I thought they might not come out with the necessary energy and effort, most people probably thought Virginia would win simply because of the production Louisville would be missing in this game. It's bad enough to lose you leading running back and leading tackler in Tiyon Evans and Kenderick Duncan, but the loss of Malik Cunningham - a player where the majority of the overall offense runs through - seemed like much too big of a loss to overcome. Early on, it seemed like we were careening towards a blowout loss. I hadn't gotten any 2018 vibes from this team despite the disappointing start, because I hadn't had any reason to believe this team had outright quit. But when Virginia jumped out to a 10-0 advantage less than nine minutes into the game, that 2018 feeling started to creep in. But this team absolutely deserves some credit. Given the situation they were in not just because of the slow start, but with all the negativity surrounding the program over the week leading into it, they could have easily just laid down. But they didn't, and in the end won somewhat convincingly after dominating in the final three quarters of the game. Now, I'll say the same thing I did after the USF game: don't get too high and don't get too low. This was a bad Virginia team. But that being said, Louisville did what they needed to do heading into their bye week. Time will tell if they can take advantage of the opportunity to actually string together some wins.

Before I give my thoughts on the team itself, we have to talk about this play caller situation. In real time, I was convinced Lance Taylor was the primary play caller. The game plan was catered to get backup quarterback Brock Domann comfortable by relying on wide receiver Tyler Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford as safety valves, it was a healthy balance of the run and pass that made sense from a situational standpoint, it broke some of their predictable tendencies and even had some creativity sprinkled in, and the run game utilized what had made them successful in the past: the inside zone. But then, come to find out that, according to the head honcho himself, it was Satterfield calling the plays all along the entire time. A couple things here: 1) how did this evolve from Taylor saying he'll get to call some plays on Tuesday to not calling any plays four days later, and 2) where was this all along?

Alright, onto the team, and let's start with Domann. I'll admit I was extremely skeptical that he would do well in this game, partially because Virginia's defense isn't good, but it's not bad, either. Early on, it seemed like my skepticism had been validated, because he made some downright awful throws in the first quarter. But, like I said earlier, he deserves a lot of credit for bouncing back and doing a good job of providing a viable passing game. That 4th and 2 option keeper was both a great call by Satterfield, and was beautifully executed by Domann. After that, he seemed much more confident in the pocket, and did a good job of putting the ball where it needed to be in the second half. Now, I'm not saying that Louisville has a bonafide quarterback controversy on their hands. But if for some Malik Cunningham can't go against Pitt, or there are moments where it's apparent where he just doesn't have it, Louisville appears to have a viable backup option to go to in case they decide to go that route.

The offensive line might have been the MVP of this game. They produced their best performance of the season, and I don't think it's close. Facing a UVA front seven that was 18th nationally in sacks and 54th in the tackles for loss, they didn't allow the Virginia defense to come up with any negative plays. The only play that went for negative yardage all game long for Louisville was the final kneel down. It was the first time that the offense didn't allow a tackle for loss in a game since 2003. Not only did they give Domann time to settle in and find a rhythm, but created multiple rushing lanes for Trevion Cooley and Jawhar Jordan. They especially showed out on the final drive, one where Cooley, Jordan and Maurice Turner were able to run constantly and bleed out 8:11 of clock to play keep away and clinch the game.

I'm just glad that Marshon Ford is no longer on the side of a milk carton. He is way too talented and too much of a mismatch to not get several touches per game. Plus, Tyler Hudson did a much better job at creating separation in this game than he has in games past. My one complaint with the game plan passing the ball, is that Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was only utilized a few times in the game, and that there was only one running back target.

Onto the defense. Now, we do have to include the caveat that Virginia's offense has not been good for the most part this season. But that being said, UVA's offense does have playmakers, and they do some things well. Like Domann, Louisville's defense did an incredible job of bouncing back. After allowing 149 yards in the first quarter alone, they allowed 170 yards on over the next three quarters combined while pitching a near-shutout during this time. Something to take note from this game was that it seemed Louisville put a lot more effort into rotating guys in and out than they had all year. Now, until we see Louisville do this again and have continued defensive success, correlation might not equal causation here. We'll see if they if they do the same against Pitt.

The front seven deserves a lot of praise, as they were able to be disruptive for the entire game, run or pass. They made it very hard for Virginia any sort of rhythm for how often they were in the backfield, putting up a whopping six sacks and eight tackles for loss. Even more impressive was that they held the Cavaliers, a team who was averaging 154.4 rushing yards per game coming into the matchup, to just *SIX* rushing yards. Regard of who you're facing, that's an accomplishment, especially a Power Five school who is making a concerted effort to run the ball more. Monty Montgomery strung together back-to-back games where it seemed his injury did not limit him. MoMo Sanogo had another great game in run support. Ashton Gillotte had arguably the best game of his young career. Mason Reiger continues to show he is a valuable depth piece.

The secondary was up and down for the game, but in my opinion I'd say it was a net-positive performance. Sure, they did allow Brennan Armstrong to have more success through the air than he's had all season up to this point, and gave up three plays of 25+ yards, but they also had their fair share of game-changing moments in the other direction. Josh Minkins' first quarter forced fumble was a massive momentum swing (one that might have been a bigger play than Domann's 4th and 2 keeper), and it was one that prevented UVA from going up 17-0. Jarvis Brownlee timed his second quarter interception perfectly, and it directly led to the field goal that put Louisville up at the half. Kei'Trel Clark, while still seemingly not playing up to the standard he has played at in the past, looked better than he had. I won't go as far to say that M.J. Griffin should start over Kenderick Duncan at safety, but he deserves his fair share of snaps after making several plays both against the run and pass.

Penalty check: only five!

I'll close with this thought: Even with this win, I still think the Satterfield era is very much on shaky ground. Five of Louisville's final six opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25, and the sixth is the reigning ACC Champion. Wins will be extremely hard to come by in the second half of the season, and I can still see athletic director Josh Heird making a change if the Cardinals only win one or two games down the stretch. But if Louisville can actually string together positive performances and come out with a win against Pitt, Satterfield very much has a chance to save his job. Especially if the Cardinals go on some sort of second-half run. And by run, I mean look like a competitive team, not necessarily win all of the remaining games.

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

