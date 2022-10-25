How to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite

Originally, to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite you could simply glide over to Lustrous Lagoon, where this pirate ship had been sensibly anchored for a significant amount of time. However, plans have now changed due to the threat imposed by the Chrome rapidly spreading across the island from Herald's Sanctum, which has spilled into the lagoon and started coating everything in its metallic sheen. Many residents have decided to go airborne in a bid to escape from this menacing gloop, and the Fortnite The Driftwood has followed suit by attaching balloons to set sail in a different way.

Needing to land at The Driftwood is just one of several Fortnite quests to feature this now airborne vessel, so it pays to know whereabouts on the map it's currently sailing off into the sunset. On top of that, you'll also find Blackheart – one of the Fortnite characters – patrolling around on deck, in case you need to add them to your collection or perhaps purchase a weapon to aid your Fortnite efforts. Whatever you want to visit this elusive pirate ship for, we've got all of the details on how to find the current Fortnite The Driftwood location.

Where is The Driftwood in Fortnite

The Fortnite The Driftwood location began floating over Lustrous Lagoon then moved near Rocky Reels and Flutter Barn, and has now continued sailing to almost the completely opposite side of the island. At the time of writing you're able to land at The Driftwood by dropping to the west of Greasy Grove, though it's possible this location will change again with future updates. Should it have moved from this position, zoom in on your map and look for the two black connected balloons that represent the pirate ship when viewed from above.

If you're working on the specific quest to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite then you'll need to drop onto it from the battle bus at the start of a match, as riding one of the ziplines up to the ship during the battle royale won't count. Once you've done this correctly, a notification will appear to start the second part of the quest, instructing you to go and collect 100 Bars in a single match. You can grab Bars by eliminating opponents, searching chests, or emptying cash registers in shops, but bear in mind that you have to get all 100 of them in the same match, otherwise you'll need to land at The Driftwood again in the next round for another attempt at this gold gathering task.