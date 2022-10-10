Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Adel Police Department seeks missing man
ADEL, Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe, 30, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Adel, police said. Wolfe is believed to be wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shorts, a t-shirt...
iowa.media
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. 36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M. POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT...
iowa.media
No foul play found in Iowa State student’s August death
AMES, Iowa — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play. Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.
iowa.media
Daniel R. David
Daniel David, 68, of Orient, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Greater Regional Health Center in Creston. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate. The service will be livestreamed. Casual wear is acceptable. Open visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.12. Burial will be at the Greenfield Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Local pharmacies can give out naloxone to Iowans for free
ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its...
iowa.media
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
iowa.media
Voting requirements are reviewed
The November 8 general election is less than four weeks away and voters need to be aware of certain deadlines and requirements prior to casting their votes. Absentee Ballots will be available beginning Wednesday, October 19 for mail and in-person voting. Requests for absentee ballots must be in writing and...
iowa.media
Cloud Contents aims to occupy new shell in Perry Industrial Park
Cloud Contents, a Minnesota-based property-restoration company, is seeking approval for a site plan in order to operate out of the newly built shell building in the Perry Industrial Park. Cloud Contents bills itself as “the only full service personal property restoration company in the state” of Minnesota, according to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Area trails offer outdoor opportunities
As the temperatures cool and autumn leaves begin to change color, now is a perfect time to get out and enjoy what the Iowa landscape has to offer. A website titled TrailLink, maintained by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, provides locations and descriptions of walking and biking trails across the country, including a handful in the immediate area.
iowa.media
High winds, heightened fire risk Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a special weather statement, advising Perry-area residents of gusty winds and an elevated fire risk Wednesday and Thursday. West to northwest winds will increase by Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods, especially in...
iowa.media
OH, THESE IOWA FOOTBALL STATISTICS ARE BLEAK
Well, it’s the bye week, nestled right in the middle of the 2022 regular season. Six games down, six to go. We’ve got half a season’s worth of data to work with, then, and friends: the picture painted by the data is every bit as dire as you’d imagine.
iowa.media
Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter initiates new members
Saturday, Oct. 1 brought three new faces to the membership of the Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Initiated into the professional educators sorority were Myrna Griffith, director of the Woodward Public Library, and Mari Butler-Abry, Perry Community School District librarian. In addition, retired Area Education Agency consultant Paula Thomson was reinstated as a former member of Tau chapter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
‘Pride Month’ for Second Grade students in Ames: You don’t know a person’s gender in a picture book until reading their pronouns
Edwards Elementary in Ames is encouraging students and staff to share their “unique self” through the creation of a set of school wings this week. Each teacher is provided with enough wings for themselves and their students. The document states that “Pride Month” is celebrated every June as...
iowa.media
Panthers lose at St. Albert
The more the Panthers played Thursday at St. Albert, the more they were able to figure them out. But time was not on the Panthers side in a 3-0 loss. Scores were 14-25, 19-25, 20-25. “We started out slow although we got the first point of the night,” said Creston...
iowa.media
Panthers unable to hold off visiting Chargers
PANORA, IA — AC/GC turned a 14-6 lead after one quarter into a 35-6 halftime advantage en route to a 48-26 win over Panorama in Class 1A District 7 action Friday. The Chargers (6-1, 4-0) added 13 additional unanswered points in the third quarter to create a 48-6 bulge, with the Panthers (1-6, 0-4) putting three touchdowns on the board in the final 12 minutes to trim the final margin.
Comments / 0