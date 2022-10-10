ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Associated Press

NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise

Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. “We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said. The NWSL also announced Monda y that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets loan star prospect Kent Johnson to AHL

In a move that they certainly didn’t want to have to do, the Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned star prospect Kent Johnson to the minor leagues. The reason? Jet Greaves has been recalled under emergency conditions as Elvis Merzlikins is out with an illness. Greaves will serve as backup for Daniil Tarasov as the team opens the season.
COLUMBUS, OH

