Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter fired after missing playoffs for second straight year
On Sunday night, after the Crew lost 2-1 to Orlando City to be eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight year, coach Caleb Porter sounded like he was resigned to his fate. "I’ll take responsibility," Porter said. "I’m the head coach. This offseason starts today. Let’s see where it’s at. There’s going...
Former UCLA coach Amanda Cromwell banned from NWSL following abuse investigation
Amanda Cromwell, a former UCLA coach, was banned from coaching in the NWSL after an investigation into abusive treatment of Orlando Pride players.
Orlando Pride head coach and assistant coach fired after investigation into alleged misconduct
Women's professional soccer team Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been dismissed for "engaging in retaliatory conduct" towards players who they believed had made or supported misconduct allegations against them, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced Monday.
Merritt Paulson: Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO stands down after Yates Report uncovered abuse at NWSL club
Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO Merritt Paulson has announced he is stepping down from his role in the wake of the Yates Report that uncovered abuse at the NWSL club. On Thursday, USA international Megan Rapinoe called for Paulson - as well as Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler - to stand down from their roles.
NWSL Terminates Orlando Pride Coaches Following Investigation
Head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant Sam Greene had been on administrative leave since early June.
NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise
Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. “We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said. The NWSL also announced Monda y that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.
Paulson Removes Himself As Thorns, Timbers CEO Amid NWSL Scandal
He neglected to mention whether or not he would consider selling either franchise.
Blue Jackets loan star prospect Kent Johnson to AHL
In a move that they certainly didn’t want to have to do, the Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned star prospect Kent Johnson to the minor leagues. The reason? Jet Greaves has been recalled under emergency conditions as Elvis Merzlikins is out with an illness. Greaves will serve as backup for Daniil Tarasov as the team opens the season.
