Read full article on original website
Related
Gubernatorial candidates respond to polls, Biden’s visit to Oregon
Not much is known about the President's visit to Oregon at the end of this week, but one thing is for sure, he will be stumping for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek.
bendsource.com
Vote Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor
There's lots to chew on in this governor's race, with the ideal of a "third party" non-affiliated candidate in the mix. But the reality of a third candidate has proved a hard pill to swallow. While our editorial board gave serious weight to the benefits of a candidate who could sit in the middle of the aisle, like most voters, we ended up placing our endorsement with the candidate who can best deliver on the political vision we have for the state. While we enjoy the idea of a governor who's free of the pressures of party politics, that's not what we imagine politics in Salem would look like. Betsy Johnson jumped into this race to be a punch in the gut to the two parties, but in reality, she hasn't shown her case to be strong enough to end up being anything but a spoiler potentially pushing Oregon in what we consider an alarming direction.
bendsource.com
Vote Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Oregon Congressional District 5
We endorsed Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an attorney, engineer and Regional Emergency Coordinator in the primary when she knocked out Kurt Schrader, and our endorsement stands in the general election, too. McLeod-Skinner has worked to introduce herself and share ideas with not just those of the Democratic party that she falls under, but rural and conservative voters, too.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says voters are 'done' with failed leadership and 'ready for a change'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan about what issues Oregonians support ahead of the midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Wisconsin voters worried about crime as Dem who called police budgets 'bloated' falls in poll
A Marquette University poll among registered voters in Wisconsin found that Ron Johnson is leading the Senate race, while the majority of respondents are worried about crime.
Have a question for Oregon’s next governor? Submit it to be included in The Oregonian/KGW televised debate
The tight, three-way race for Oregon governor will be decided in just over four weeks, and The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW are teaming up to hold a televised debate on Oct. 19. Democrat Tina Kotek, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan will answer tough questions designed to help you...
Herald and News
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
Oregon, Washington among most politically engaged states in U.S., report says
The Pacific Northwest doesn’t rest when it comes to politics, according to a new WalletHub report published Wednesday.
How you can ask the candidates for Oregon governor a question during the KGW/Oregonian debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians will have a chance to submit questions for the final debate of the campaign in the race for Oregon's next governor. KGW and The Oregonian are co-hosting the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 19 between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson. In addition to questions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek promises campaign contribution limits if elected
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek told KOIN 6 News that she's concerned about million-dollar contributions given to her chief opponents by Nike founder Phil Knight.
KTVU FOX 2
California governor's race shaping up to be 'non-event'
The midterm elections are four weeks away, but the race that's usually a big draw does not appear likely to motivate many voters this year. The contest for California governor between incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle looks like a "non-event," according to political expert Steve Swatt.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica, and Rosa Arellano joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to show their support for former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke out against the 'woke Democratic Party on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
Clay Travis slams Fetterman's refusal to face conservative media, says he should bow out
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman again refused when pressed on joining Sean Hannity for unlimited interview time on radio or television.
Fox News
835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0