Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 3-9)

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 3-9.

Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville football

The junior completed 24-of-37 passes for 395 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 60-20 win over Fort Smith Southside.

Easton Denney, Cabot boys golf

Denny won the Class 6A state boys golf title with a 151, edging Fayetteville’s Zach Goens by one stroke at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville

Kaylon Morris, Fayetteville football

The junior hauled in 10 passes for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 60-20 win over Fort Smith Southside.

Jonathan Mendez, Springdale Har-Ber boys cross country

The junior won the Springdale Schools Invitational in 16:00.66

Brooks Yurachek, Fayetteville football

The senior recorded 11 tackles and picked off a pass, returning it 84 yards for a touchdown, in the Bulldogs’ 60-20 win over Fort Smith Southside.

Reese Jones, Shiloh Christian volleyball

The sophomore had 9 kills,13 assists and 10 digs in a. 3-0 victory over Prairie Grove.

Isaac Gregory, Fort Smith Southside football

The junior rushed 24 times for 140 yards and scored a TD in the Mavericks’ 60-20 loss to Fayetteville.

Gabbie Bishop, Providence Classical Christian Academy girls cross country

The freshman won the Springdale Schools Invitational in 18:17.04.

Joe Trusty, Alma football

The senior completed 8-of-12 passes for 182 yards – hitting eight different receivers – and 3 touchdowns in the Airedales’ 45-7 win over Pea Ridge.

Chase Tucker, Maumelle boys golf

Tucker won the Class 5A state boys golf title with a 2-under-par 70 at Hurricane Creek Golf Club in Bryant.

Kriston Belin, Fordyce football

The senior had 12 carries for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Redbugs’ 55-14 win over Pine Bluff Dollarway.

Parker Brown, Van Buren boys cross country

The senior finished seventh and was the highest-finishing Arkansan at the Frank Horton Night Race in Memphis in 16:08.30.

Jayvian Cain, Pine Bluff Dollarway football

The senior rushed 19 times for 132 yards and a TD in the Cardinals’ 55-14 loss to Fordyce.

Kim Quinit, Conway volleyball

The junior had 35 digs in a 3-1 victory over Cabot and was named to the all-tournament team at the Lady Cat Invitational.

Abe Owen, Cabot football

The senior completed 10-of-16 passes for 76 yards and rushed 24 times for 105 yards and 3 first-half Touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-20 win over Conway.

Aubree Wille, Van Buren girls cross country

The freshman finished ninth and was the highest finishing Arkansan at the Frank Horton Night Classic in Memphis in 19:11.00

Bodie Neal, Shiloh Christian football

The senior caught 8 passes for 174 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Saints’ 55-14 win over Harrison.

Cole Kearby, Brookland boys golf

Kearby won the Class 4A boys golf title with a 69 at Magellan Golf Course in Hot Springs Village, defeating Nashville’s Jeff Stephenson by one stroke.

Brandon Scott, Charleston football

The senior finished 20-of-25 passing for 264 yards with 3 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-7 win over Mansfield.

Brandon Waller, Cabot boys cross country

The junior won the Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational in 16:15.40.

Reese Merechka, Charleston football

The junior had 7 catches for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion catch. He also had an interception on defense in the Tigers’ 42-7 win over Mansfield.

Abigail Lagemann, Benton volleyball

The senior had 12 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks in a 3-0 victory over White Hall. She also had 18 kills and 10 digs in a 3-1 victory over Cabot.

Jake Casey, Bentonville West football

The junior completed 17-of-23 passes for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns, before getting injured in the second half of the Wolverines’ 34-21 win over Rogers.

Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville girls cross country

Nicholson won the Vilonia Invitational in 19:21.0.

Ty Durham, Bentonville West football

The senior caught 6 passes for 144 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 34-21 win over Rogers.

Luke Hanson, Maumelle Charter boys golf

Hanson won the Class 3A boys golf title with a 72 beating Jackson McLaughlin of Episcopal and Rex Famers of Manila by five strokes at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend.

Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West football

The junior picked off two passes on defense, while also kicking four extra points and punting twice for a 44.5-yard average in the Wolverines’ 34-21 win over Rogers.

River Hardman, Russellville boys cross country

Hardman won the Vilonia Invitational in 16:25.9.

Dane Williams, Rogers football

The junior completed 17-of-32 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 93 yards and 2 more Touchdowns, in the Mounties’ 34-21 loss to Bentonville West.

Lauren Heinle, Rogers volleyball

Heinle had 9 kills and 18 assists in a 3-0 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

Shadarious Plummer, El Dorado football

The senior rushed 29 times for 145 yards and 4 Touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 37-30 loss to West Memphis.

Emelia Erickson, Arkadelphia girls cross country

The senior won the Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational in 19:30.80.

Keland Mills, West Memphis football

The junior completed 11-of-25 passes for 321 yards for West Memphis with touchdown passes of 49, 57, 23 and 11 yards in the Blue Devils’ 37-30 win over El Dorado.

Wyatt Pittman, Caddo Hills boys golf

Pittman shot an 81 and won the Class 2A boys golf title, defeating Bennett Wilson of Bigelow on the second hole of a playoff at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend.

Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton football

The senior carried 20 times for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wolves’ 33-14 win over Greenbrier.

Noah Embry, Greenwood boys cross country

The senior won the Class 5A-6A division of the Greenwood Invitational in 16:33.40.

Carter McElhany, Greenbrier football

The senior caught 6 passes for 187 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-14 loss to Lake Hamilton.

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville volleyball

The senior had 19 kills in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville West.

Jalen Dupree, Malvern football

The junior finished with 148 rushing yards on 33 carries and 3 touchdowns in the Leopards’ 48-21 win over Ashdown.

Ellie Atkins, Mountain View girls cross country

The junior won the Caveman Open in Cave City in 20:58.04.

Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy football

The junior passed for 6 touchdowns in the Bruins’ 64-14 win over Siloam Springs.

Max Gibson, West Side Greers Ferry boys golf

Gibson won the Class 1A boys golf state title with a 75 at Indian Hills Golf Club at Fairfield Bay.

Jaylin McKinney, Pulaski Academy football

The senior had 3 touchdowns, 2 on receptions and an 84-yard kickoff return in the first half of the Bruins’ 64-14 win over Siloam Springs.

Ronny Anokye, Little Rock Christian football

The sophomore rushed 25 times for a career-high 212 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Warriors’ 45-13 win over Mountain Home.

Javonte Harris, North Little Rock football

The junior rushed for 64 yards on just five carries, scoring 3 touchdowns in the Charging Wildcats’ 50-8 win over Little Rock Southwest.

Chris Gannaway, Bryant football

The senior rushed for 3 touchdowns in the Hornets’ 42-0 win over Little Rock Central.

Josh Ficklin, Bentonville football

The senior scored 4 first-half touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-7 win over Rogers Heritage.

DeAngelo Clay, Benton football

The junior returned two punts for touchdowns, of 70 and 60 yards, in the Panthers’ 42-0 win over Greene County Tech.

Martavius Thomas, Camden Fairview football

The senior rushed 21 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 35-19 win over Magnolia.

Mason Taylor, Star City football

The senior rushed 3 three times for 11 yards and completed 7 passes for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Taylor also returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 43-8 win over Helena-West Helena.

Brody Emberton, Clinton football

The senior caught 9 passes for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns while also throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass in the Yellowjackets’ 38-35 win over Bauxite.

Colby Stephenson, Pottsville football

The sophomore rushed 17 times for 157 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Apache’s 35-34 win over Arkansas Christian.

Jacob Henry, Central Arkansas Christian football

The freshman scored three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 35-34 loss to Pottsville.

Heath Griffin, Harding Academy football

The senior scored four rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 41-12 win over Bald Knob.

Kyle Ferrie, Harding Academy football

The senior booted field goals of 34 and 54 yards in the Wildcats’ 41-12 win over Bald Knob.

Cavonta Washington, Rivercrest football

The sophomore ran for a 72-yard touchdown and threw for touchdowns on 31 and 26 yards in the Colts’ 42-14 win over Jonesboro Westside.

Cedric Hawkins, Stuttgart football

The senior ran for 3 Touchdowns of 34, 6 and 2 yards, accounting for 91 yards on 8 carries in the Ricebirds’ 35-7 win over Riverview.

Sage Treadwell, Hoxie football

The senior threw 4 TD passes in the Mustangs’ 42-0 win over Corning.

Kayden Glenn, Hoxie football

The junior hauled in four passes for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 42-0 win over Corning.

Walker Ward, Walnut Ridge football

The senior ran for touchdowns of 71 and 41 yards in the Bobcats’ 44-0 win over Piggott.

Trey Wren, Melbourne football

The senior ran 10 times for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bearkatz’ 43-21 win over Salem.

Jacob Woodfield, Mount Ida football

The senior ran 20 times for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Lions’ 72-24 win over Lafayette County.

Karter Rowton, Mount Ida football

The senior ran 9 times for 126 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Lions’ 72-24 win over Lafayette County.

Chandler Perkins, Mount Ida football

The senior made 10-of-10 extra points in the Lions’ 72-24 win over Lafayette County.

Dax Goff, Booneville football

The junior halfback rushed for 203 yards on 7 carries with 4 touchdowns in a 55-21 victory over Greenland.

Ashtyn Williams, Joe T. Robinson football

The senior racked up 22 total tackles (13 solo and 4 tackles for loss) in a 35-30 win against Maumelle Friday night.

Nate Wall, Texarkana football

The junior passed for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 146 yards and 2 TDs in a 39-31 win Friday night against Hot Springs Lakeside. He also intercepted a pass to seal the win.