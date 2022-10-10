Read full article on original website
Hogs’ KJ Jefferson to return as starter Saturday, has looked good in practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson back this week and his teammates are excited for what he brings to the offense. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and missed the Mississippi State game. Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby filled in well for him, but Jefferson is key piece on Arkansas’ offense along with Rocket Sanders.
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom to sideline, freshmen WRs continue at CB
FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas’ defense struggling in the secondary and also having issues stopping the run in recent games Sam Pittman continues to make changes. Among the changes is Pittman is moving defensive coordinator Barry Odom to the sideline instead of in the press box. On Wednesday he explained the reasoning for the move.
College Football News
Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith, Arkansas hoops freshman, names one player not getting enough shine for Razorbacks
Nick Smith and Arkansas basketball are set to have a strong season. Smith highlights an incredibly impressive freshman class just arriving to Fayetteville. The 5-star is joined by fellow 5-stars Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh in what was the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class in 2022 just behind Duke.
swark.today
Hornsby opts for number two quarterback position over being receiver or corner
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby provided a spark for Arkansas on Saturday. Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. He also topped Arkansas’ rushing chart with eight carries for 114 yards. The plan to use Hornsby as a wide receiver in addition to quarterback hasn’t gone off as planned. Last week, Sam Pittman announced that Cade Fortin was the backup quarterback instead of Hornsby. However, Hornsby entered the game on Arkansas’ second series and provided spark to the offense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game
Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
Jessica Phelan, Fayetteville (Arkansas) volleyball getting national recognition
By Steve Andrews FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Although her humility would never allow her to admit it, Jessica Phelan has been the proverbial “Queen of Volleyball” in Arkansas for more than 25 years. She remains the most decorated volleyball player to ever take the court for University of ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
swark.today
Avian influenza case confirmed in Madison County Arkansas; biosecurity webinars planned for Oct. 18, 20
Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia are the only states without a reported case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Agriculture Department. PRESS RELEASE. By Mary Hightower. U of A System Division...
FSPD searching for a young man
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Fayetteville along I-49
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Fayetteville near Exit 65 early Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the fatal crash occurred northbound along I-49 at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. The right shoulder and off-ramp of Exit 65 were affected.
swark.today
Club fundraiser provides students first-hand experience in commercial food processing
Food Science Club members get real-world experience. Order by calling 479-575-4605 to pick up at food science office. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At the Arkansas Food Innovation Center, the arrival of fall is announced by the sweet aroma of apples, cinnamon and allspice as students cook up a ton of apple butter, a Food Science Club fundraiser that has been going on for nearly three decades.
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
