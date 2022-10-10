ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III

Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro

Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Taste of Wilson County set for Oct. 20

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for this month – the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Halloween on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 30. Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars, Wilson...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Storm causes damage in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms from Wednesday afternoon’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Middle Tennessee caused lots of damage in multiple communities. At one point, more than 3,700 people in Williamson County were without power, and Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas with trees falling on homes and across roads.
FAIRVIEW, TN
fox17.com

Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather

There are currently power outages and trees down being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers without power reported around 5 p.m. That number went down to 3,244 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Areas being impacted include Hendersonville, Madison, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Bellevue and Belle Meade. Live updates on NES outages can be found here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Henry McGregor

Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care. He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded...
MURFREESBORO, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Things To Do on Fall Break in Franklin

Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Happy fall break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin!. Learn more about local dining experiences, entertainment, shopping, and more at...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!

5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!. It’s finally fall and everyone loves eating outside to enjoy the beautiful weather with their loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a date night, these local restaurants are sure to impress with their individual outdoor dining experiences!
FRANKLIN, TN
carthagecourier.com

Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
