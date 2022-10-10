Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland on-air with WGNS' Bart Walker
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS Action Line with host Bart Walker. Today, the mayor talked about changes in downtown Murfreesboro, Medical Center Parkway, the landfill and more.
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III
Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
wilsonpost.com
Taste of Wilson County set for Oct. 20
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for this month – the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Halloween on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 30. Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars, Wilson...
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
WSMV
Storm causes damage in Fairview
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms from Wednesday afternoon’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Middle Tennessee caused lots of damage in multiple communities. At one point, more than 3,700 people in Williamson County were without power, and Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas with trees falling on homes and across roads.
fox17.com
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
There are currently power outages and trees down being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers without power reported around 5 p.m. That number went down to 3,244 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Areas being impacted include Hendersonville, Madison, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Bellevue and Belle Meade. Live updates on NES outages can be found here.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
OBITUARY: Henry McGregor
Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care. He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
Owl trapped in chicken coop rescued in Rutherford County
Crews were in for a real hoot on Monday after they were called to make a unique rescue in Rutherford County.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
franklinis.com
Things To Do on Fall Break in Franklin
Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Happy fall break, Williamson County! Whether you are visiting on vacation or planning a staycation, we have some great suggestions for you to have some fun in Franklin!. Learn more about local dining experiences, entertainment, shopping, and more at...
franklinis.com
5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!
5 Local Outdoor Dining Experiences in Franklin, TN!. It’s finally fall and everyone loves eating outside to enjoy the beautiful weather with their loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a date night, these local restaurants are sure to impress with their individual outdoor dining experiences!
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
