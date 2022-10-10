Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
‘Records don’t matter’: UAB remains home to face Charlotte
An eerie yet familiar situation presents itself for the UAB football team as it prepares for its final home game of October. Brimming with confidence after two crucial league wins in the return season of 2017, the Blazers fell to a winless Charlotte 49ers team in overtime and are hoping history does not repeat itself as they play host to the Charlotte, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham. The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
Alabama women’s soccer up to No. 2 in rankings
The historic run of the Alabama women’s soccer team reached another level when the latest weekly rankings were released. The Crimson Tide are up to No. 2 in multiple polls including the United Soccer Coaches ranking listed on the NCAA website. Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News also had Alabama at No. 2.
How Tennessee’s up-tempo offense works, what Alabama’s doing to prep
There was a time when Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Auburn gave Alabama’s defense fits. The track-speed tempo annoyed Nick Saban enough to discuss a rule designed to throttle how fast an offense can snap the ball after the previous whistle. To a degree, that era has since passed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How a pair of Alabama CBs won the Tide’s cornerback competition
A position that contributed to Nick Saban’s war on depth charts early in the season, the cornerback room was a competition through early September. Alabama’s head coach had a straightforward solution. All would play and the best would remain. Fast-forward to Week 7 and while the depth chart...
Former Gardendale, UAB standout returns to NFL
Former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the New Orleans Saints signed the Gardendale High School and UAB alumnus for their practice squad. Two other players with Alabama football roots also appeared on the NFL’s transactions report for Wednesday:. · The Kansas...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Recap of Alabama football huge recruiting weekend
Alabama football hosted a loaded list of recruits over the weekend for its biggest recruiting weekend of the season. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a recap of the Tide’s recruiting efforts last week on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rewinding Saban updates status of Bryce Young, injured LB
The Alabama-Tennessee week is starting to round the corner as Nick Saban meets with reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Here’s a rundown of what he said. -- The emphasis has been on self-assessing. Are they playing to the right level of respect? The basic fundamentals are important to being successful.
The ‘almost embarrassing’ stat that’s driving Alabama nuts
In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
Stephen A. Smith has Alabama losing to Tennessee with Jalen Milroe: ‘He ain’t no damn Bryce Young, OK?’
Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like what he’s seeing out of Tuscaloosa. As No. 3 Alabama (6-0) prepares for a road trip to No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), the ESPN host is in uncharted waters. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama and Tennessee cigar shops ignite for Third Saturday in October
Dave Watson knew it could be a special year, so he needed a special deal for customers. Watson owns Smoky’s Tobacco, a Knoxville institution since 1983. Like most cigar shops in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville, business has increased for the Third Saturday in October. Alabama plays Tennessee in a football...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9
HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
Aaron Suttles’ ‘The Program’ looks to tell history of Alabama’s Saban era
The history of Alabama football is as vast as it is triumphant, so narrowing it down to a single volume was the biggest challenge for first-time author Aaron Suttles. Suttles, who now covers the Crimson Tide for The Athletic after several years doing so for The Tuscaloosa News, is the author of “The Program Alabama: A Curated History of the Crimson Tide.” The book was released Tuesday by Triumph Books.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0