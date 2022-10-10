Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
entrepreneursbreak.com
Tips for growing Sour Diesel cannabis
Sour Diesel cannabis is a popular strain for both recreational and medicinal use. If you want to grow Sour Diesel cannabis, there are a few things you need to know. In this article, we will discuss some tips for growing Sour Diesel cannabis successfully. What is Sour Diesel cannabis?. Sour...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Weed Snobs Enjoy Pre-Rolled Joints? The 'Substance Over Style' Approach
I am a weed-snob and from time to time I like to buy preroll joint packs. If you're new to cannabis, this may seem like a perfectly reasonable statement that you see no issue with, but in the world of weed, you should know that hardcore stoners typically have a strong disdain for prerolls.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don
Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US
Online cannabis seeds purveyor has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers. “Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
US News and World Report
California's Drought Withers Tomatoes, Pushing Grocery Prices Higher
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (Reuters) - A lack of rain and snow in central California and restricted water supplies from the Colorado River in the southernmost part of the state have withered summer crops like tomatoes and onions and threatened leafy greens grown in the winter. That has added pressure to grocery...
marketplace.org
With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics
On Scott Beylik’s 4-acre farm about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, rows of tomato vines climb wires strung from the beams of his greenhouses. There’s no soil, so the roots are submerged in little bags with water. Every drop of water he uses goes directly to the plant.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Apples by the numbers: 10 facts about the edible fruit
In the U.S., apple season runs from July to November. Here are 10 number-based fun facts about the fruit to get you in the apple-picking spirit this fall.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Why bees love weed — and why it might even be good for them
"Isn't it beautiful?" a friend once asked me as we shared a joint in The Netherlands. "We're only smoking flowers." She was right. Marijuana, the dried and processed product of Cannabis sativa plants, is the flowery part, as opposed to tobacco or tea leaves. When people say they enjoy smoking "bud," it's meant literally. Despite how obvious this may seem, it's always struck me as quietly awe-inspiring.
This is known as the largest organism in the world
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
How To Grow and Care For Coleus
During the Victorian era in the late 1800s, wealthy landowners had their landscapers plant carpet gardens, featuring masses of flowers in elaborate patterns they could see from the upper floors of their country homes. Coleus, with its colorful leaves, was often featured in these gardens, especially if those areas received little to no sunlight (i.e. shade gardens).
Under-pressure Kwarteng meets IMF leaders; Ofgem to urge consumers to cut energy use – business live
Stocks, yen and sterling slip ahead of US inflation and the end of the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme
AOL Corp
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
Phys.org
Insect-slapping flower stamens help maximize pollination
Using a mobile stamen to slap away insect visitors maximizes pollination and minimizes costs to flowers, a study published today in eLife shows. For centuries, scientists have observed that when a visiting insect's tongue touches the nectar-producing parts of certain flowers, the pollen-containing stamen snaps forward. The new study proves that this action helps increase the flower's reproductive success while reducing the costs of insects lingering too long and feeding on the flower's nectar, similar to in a restaurant, where table turnover is crucial to maximize profits.
Comments / 0