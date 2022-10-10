Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Essentia Health signs memo of understanding with Wisconsin based health organization
DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine. Both organizations said their locations and capabilities would allow them to enhance their level of care in Wisconsin,...
kfgo.com
Riley leaving Burgum administration to join Bitzero
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The head of North Dakota state government’s information technology department has resigned. Shawn Riley is going to work for a cryptocurrency mining company that is working to develop a former anti-missile site in northeastern North Dakota into a data mining center. Riley’s resignation is...
kfgo.com
U.S. Border Patrol arrests dozen illegal aliens crossing into northwest Minnesota from Canada
WARROAD, MINN – Twelve people were arrested in northwestern Minnesota after they had illegally entered the country from Canada. On Sep. 25, a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Warroad was alerted that two vehicles had illegally crossed the Canadian border near Roseau. The agent found two cars that matched the description of those the suspects were driving at a Grygla gas station.
kfgo.com
Update: Boy shot in Minn. hunting accident dies
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
Comments / 0