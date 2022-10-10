Read full article on original website
saportareport.com
Atlanta Small Businesses Receive $10,000 Grants in Recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month
Representatives from the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently joined Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology with a significant presence in the Atlanta area, to present three Atlanta-area small businesses with $10,000 grants in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The business...
saportareport.com
Feeding Georgia’s food bank network continues to grow stronger
Georgia already has the strongest food bank network in the country. Now the seven food banks that make up Feeding Georgia are investing almost $80 million to make their network even stronger. Feeding Georgia is the new name of what used to be the Georgia Food Bank Association. The new...
saportareport.com
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund
Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
