College Sports

Four-star center Arrinten Page commits to USC basketball

Four days ago, USC basketball did not have a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans now have a pair. Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler four-star center Arrinten Page chose the Trojans Monday night from a top four list that included Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami, sources tell USCfootball.com. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was first to report the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6

The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Monday Mailbag: Is it time to start discussing Bo Nix and the Heisman?

The Ducks are 5-1 on the season and senior quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a level few at the position nationally can say is better. Is it time we start discussing the possibility that Bo Nix is in the discussion for contending for the Heisman Trophy? Plus, what are our thoughts on Oregon's staff six games into their tenure with the program? What freshmen could burn their redshirt this season? What's the level of awesomeness Autzen Stadium will be at in two weeks when UCLA and Chip Kelly come to town? What's the latest in recruiting?
EUGENE, OR
Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.
ATHENS, GA
