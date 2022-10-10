Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
247Sports
Four-star center Arrinten Page commits to USC basketball
Four days ago, USC basketball did not have a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans now have a pair. Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler four-star center Arrinten Page chose the Trojans Monday night from a top four list that included Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami, sources tell USCfootball.com. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was first to report the news.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top Performing College Football Players Of Week 6
This weekend was another wild one in college football. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit named his weekly "top performing players" of the week on Monday. Headlining Herbstreit's list was a TCU receiver who broke out in a major way, a pair of UCLA players who led the Bruins' upset of Utah and a Pittsburgh ...
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6
The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monday Mailbag: Is it time to start discussing Bo Nix and the Heisman?
The Ducks are 5-1 on the season and senior quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a level few at the position nationally can say is better. Is it time we start discussing the possibility that Bo Nix is in the discussion for contending for the Heisman Trophy? Plus, what are our thoughts on Oregon's staff six games into their tenure with the program? What freshmen could burn their redshirt this season? What's the level of awesomeness Autzen Stadium will be at in two weeks when UCLA and Chip Kelly come to town? What's the latest in recruiting?
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 30 SEC commits in updated Top247 rankings for 2023 class
The recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023 received a shakeup this week with the release of the updated Top247. This marked the first major overhaul to the rankings since the summer. Following the latest update, the Top247 rankings feature 83 players that are committed to a Southeastern Conference program,...
NFL・
Hendon Hooker leapfrogs Bryce Young, Caleb Williams in Week 6's Heisman Poll
Following Week 5, the College Wire editors submitted their weekly Heisman Poll ballots. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to distance himself from the closest competition. Given the performance of Hendon Hooker, it might be a two-horse race when it is all said and done. Hooker can make a name for himself this week against Alabama.
Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Preps To Pros: Is Brent Key turning around Georgia Tech?
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna gives praise to Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key on how he's turned around the Yellow Jackets' fortunes after the firing of Geoff Collins.
Comments / 0