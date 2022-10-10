The Ducks are 5-1 on the season and senior quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a level few at the position nationally can say is better. Is it time we start discussing the possibility that Bo Nix is in the discussion for contending for the Heisman Trophy? Plus, what are our thoughts on Oregon's staff six games into their tenure with the program? What freshmen could burn their redshirt this season? What's the level of awesomeness Autzen Stadium will be at in two weeks when UCLA and Chip Kelly come to town? What's the latest in recruiting?

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO